Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday

By Alex Libby
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our more than two-week wait for rain will come to an end Wednesday. The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a Marginal risk for severe weather. A marginal risk is the lowest risk the Storm Predictions Center forecasts. It is a level 1 out of a possible 5.

This means a damaging thunderstorm is possible but not likely. If we do see a severe thunderstorm, it could produce small hail or gusty winds up to 60 mph. It is very unlikely, but a weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Flash flooding is also unlikely.

The storms will begin popping up as early as Wednesday morning in northwest Arkansas. For central Arkansas, the storms will move through in the afternoon. Southern Arkansas has the greatest risk for the strongest storms and will see them in the evening.

The showers and thunderstorms will be scattered, so not everyone will get rain. After the storms move out cooler and drier weather will move in.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

KARK 4 News

