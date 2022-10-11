NC man who distributed 7 pounds of meth in 3 months gets 12 years in prison, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man who helped distribute nearly seven pounds of methamphetamine in three months will spend 12 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that Massimo Campana, 31, of Wilmington, received his sentence last week in a federal courtroom in Raleigh.

He pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a substance containing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors said in court that an investigation found Campana took part in a conspiracy that distributed more than three kilograms of meth from August 2021 until he was arrested that October.

An ATF agent made a controlled purchase of an ounce of the drug from Campana in Brunswick County in September 2021, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said police in Wilmington tried to stop Campana’s car a month later, but he refused and fled law enforcement at speeds higher than 70 mph on city streets.

After authorities boxed him in, he shifted into reverse and rammed a police vehicle, prosecutors said, before he was finally extracted from the car at gunpoint after an officer broke the driver’s window while he attempted to flee. Police said a search of Campana turned up the drug and a loaded .380 handgun.

