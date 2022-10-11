ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

NC man who distributed 7 pounds of meth in 3 months gets 12 years in prison, feds say

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EtFA_0iUZd0Sy00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man who helped distribute nearly seven pounds of methamphetamine in three months will spend 12 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that Massimo Campana, 31, of Wilmington, received his sentence last week in a federal courtroom in Raleigh.

He pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a substance containing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors said in court that an investigation found Campana took part in a conspiracy that distributed more than three kilograms of meth from August 2021 until he was arrested that October.

An ATF agent made a controlled purchase of an ounce of the drug from Campana in Brunswick County in September 2021, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said police in Wilmington tried to stop Campana’s car a month later, but he refused and fled law enforcement at speeds higher than 70 mph on city streets.

After authorities boxed him in, he shifted into reverse and rammed a police vehicle, prosecutors said, before he was finally extracted from the car at gunpoint after an officer broke the driver’s window while he attempted to flee. Police said a search of Campana turned up the drug and a loaded .380 handgun.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 5

Related
cbs17

Teen, 3 others arrested on gun, drug charges in Moore County

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop along the Moore and Lee County lines resulted in four people, including one teenager and two felons, being busted on gun and multiple drug charges, officials said. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic stop on U.S. 1 revealed heroin, ecstasy,...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro traffic violation leads to hit and run, drug arrest: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic violation in Goldsboro on Tuesday led to a high speed chase and over a dozen charges were filed against the driver, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. On Tuesday at 10:45 p.m., an officer with the Goldsboro Police Department was conducting patrols in...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WECT

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident Massimo Campana has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on methamphetamine and gun-related charges. “According to court documents and other evidence presented in court, on September 15, 2021, an ATF undercover agent made a controlled purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine from Campana at a business in Brunswick County. During the deal Campana bragged about the potency of his methamphetamine,” stated the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a release on October 11, 2022.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WECT

Third person sentenced for kidnapping and assault at motel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kayla Floyd, 33, has been sentenced to 9.4 years in prison in a case involving the kidnapping and beating of a Wilmington man at a Market Street motel on March 28. Per District Attorney Ben David’s office, Floyd pled guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon,...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Prison#Feds#Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
wnctimes.com

Fayetteville Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for Bank Fraud and ID Theft

For her role in a “card-cracking” scheme that caused a total loss of over $430,000 to several financial institutions. On June 8, 2022, Ericka Andrea Monique Johnson, 28, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. In addition to her sentence, she will also be required to pay $62,118 in restitution.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Cary mother indicted on murder charge in two daughters' deaths

A grand jury indicted Launice Battle this week on charges of murder in the deaths of her two children. Battle was arrested in August after she arrived at Duke Hospital with 2-year-old Trinity and 3-year-old Amora Milbourne in her car. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has not said how or where the girls died or what prompted the murder charge.
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Woman attacked at Cary mall wants justice

A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center in Cary believes more needs to be done to bring her attacker to justice and to keep shoppers safe. A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Man arrested, charged in deadly Rocky Mount daytime shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Rocky Mount, according to police. Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police investigate shooting that leaves 1 injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man died, hit by car outside Raleigh middle school, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man who died on Six Forks Road and was hit by a car. Around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a “person down” in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy