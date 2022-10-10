Read full article on original website
Indiana Home Renovation Ends With Cat Behind Drywall
A home renovation fail in Noblesville, Indiana goes crazy viral. Last week Ashlin Hadden uploaded a TikTok about her bathroom DIY. I have to say, the backsplash surrounding the bathtub looks amazing. But there was one very serious problem. There was meowing coming from behind the wall. Hadden told Today.com...
Northern Michigan University Has a Hilarious Test for New Students
As students gear up for a new semester at a new school, they may have a checklist of things they need to do. Find your dorm room, see what student activities and clubs are available, check on your class schedule, and so on. However, Northern Michigan University has an interesting...
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
