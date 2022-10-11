Read full article on original website
Related
Lesotho populist party wins most seats in election, falls short of majority
MASERU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Lesotho party led by a diamond magnate won the most seats in last week's election, but fell short of an overall majority, the election commission said on Monday, raising the prospect of more political gridlock.
Italy's rightist coalition splits over electing Senate speaker
ROME (Reuters) -A senior member of Giorgia Meloni’s nationalist Brothers of Italy party was elected speaker of the upper house Senate on Thursday, despite a revolt within the right-wing coalition that won last month’s general election.
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition coup leader guarantees his safety
OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday.
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bosnian Serb pro-Russian leader renews secession threat
BELGRADE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik renewed his secession threat on Monday, a week after the general election in the ethnically-divided country showed his party remained dominant among the Serbs.
Iraqi MPs elect new president amid threat of rocket fire
Iraqi lawmakers on Thursday elected former minister Abdul Latif Rashid as the country's next president, defying threats of further violence following a barrage of rocket attacks earlier in the day and taking a key step toward ending a crippling political vacuum. At least nine rockets targeted Iraq’s Parliament inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the government, ahead of a much-anticipated session where lawmakers forged ahead with the formation of the next government despite the political crisis. At least five people were wounded.Per Iraqi law, the president must call on Parliament’s largest bloc to nominate a premier....
Biden State Department Embraces Flawed Logic for Bolivian Coup in Leaked Report
A State Department report obtained by The Intercept shows the Biden administration continuing to embrace claims of electoral fraud that opened the door for a right-wing takeover of the Bolivian government in 2019. Mandated by the most recent omnibus spending bill, the report delivered to Congress mirrors the posture the Trump administration pushed three years ago, when it sought to cement the replacement of Bolivia’s Indigenous socialist president Evo Morales with the country’s right-wing Christian senator Jeanine Áñez.
AOL Corp
Haiti Requests Foreign Armed Forces To Help Amid Crisis
Unrest is growing in Haiti’s capital weeks after the government announced steep hikes to fuel prices on the island, despite fears it could cause an already frail economy to collapse and inflation that has soared to over 30%. “We've been suffering for a long time,” a local resident and...
Italy elects MP who collects fascist relics as Senate speaker
A politician in Giorgia Meloni’s nationalist Brothers of Italy party – known for furnishing his home with his vast collection of fascist relics – has been elected speaker of the upper house Senate.In one of the party’s first steps towards forming a government after winning last month’s election, Ignazio La Russa clinched the necessary majority in the Senate vote on Thursday, despite a revolt within the right-wing coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, that won last month’s general election.It is one of the most important positions in Italian politics.The Brothers of Italy party...
msn.com
Iranian political leadership meets amid escalating protests
The Islamic Republic's top political leaders have called an urgent meeting on Sunday in response to growing discontent and increasingly widespread protests across the country following the death of a woman who was arrested in Tehran by the Morality Police for improperly wearing the veil. The meeting was attended by...
The Jewish Press
Knesset Begins Review of Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal – But Won’t Vote On It
Israeli lawmakers officially began on Wednesday evening to review the maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon. During the review, the agreement will be presented to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The review process is expected to take a maximum of two weeks – but at the end...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Security Cabinet – and Bennett – Supports Lapid’s Maritime Boundary Deal with Lebanon, US
Israel’s Security Cabinet voted on Wednesday afternoon in favor of a statement by caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the US-brokered maritime boundary agreement with Lebanon. The cabinet then voted to support the deal as well. “There is importance and urgency in reaching the maritime agreement between Israel and...
BBC
Eritreans hunted down as military call-up intensifies over Ethiopia's Tigray war
Eritrean authorities have intensified military mobilisation and are hunting down draft dodgers across the country, as the war in neighbouring Ethiopia escalates, multiple Eritrean sources have told the BBC. The latest round-ups are the worst so far as women have not been spared, with many elderly mothers and fathers detained...
Burkina Faso soldiers announce overthrow of military government
OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Armed soldiers in fatigues and masks appeared on television in Burkina Faso on Friday night to confirm the ouster of President Paul-Henri Damiba, the second coup in the troubled West African country this year.
BBC
Mexico Congress votes to keep military on streets
Mexico's Congress has voted in favour of extending the presence of the military on the streets until 2028. Troops have been carrying out public security duties for years as part of Mexico's war against drugs and the gangs which control their trade. But critics say extending the military's duties for...
Western powers urge Ethiopia, rebels to enter peace talks
The United States and other Western powers on Wednesday urged Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels to start African Union-led peace talks, and called on neighboring Eritrea to withdraw its troops from the battlefield. "We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authorities to participate in African Union-led talks aimed at helping Ethiopia achieve a lasting peace," the statement said.
Comments / 0