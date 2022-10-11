ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Iraqi MPs elect new president amid threat of rocket fire

Iraqi lawmakers on Thursday elected former minister Abdul Latif Rashid as the country's next president, defying threats of further violence following a barrage of rocket attacks earlier in the day and taking a key step toward ending a crippling political vacuum. At least nine rockets targeted Iraq’s Parliament inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the government, ahead of a much-anticipated session where lawmakers forged ahead with the formation of the next government despite the political crisis. At least five people were wounded.Per Iraqi law, the president must call on Parliament’s largest bloc to nominate a premier....
MIDDLE EAST
The Intercept

Biden State Department Embraces Flawed Logic for Bolivian Coup in Leaked Report

A State Department report obtained by The Intercept shows the Biden administration continuing to embrace claims of electoral fraud that opened the door for a right-wing takeover of the Bolivian government in 2019. Mandated by the most recent omnibus spending bill, the report delivered to Congress mirrors the posture the Trump administration pushed three years ago, when it sought to cement the replacement of Bolivia’s Indigenous socialist president Evo Morales with the country’s right-wing Christian senator Jeanine Áñez.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Haiti Requests Foreign Armed Forces To Help Amid Crisis

Unrest is growing in Haiti’s capital weeks after the government announced steep hikes to fuel prices on the island, despite fears it could cause an already frail economy to collapse and inflation that has soared to over 30%. “We've been suffering for a long time,” a local resident and...
WORLD
The Independent

Italy elects MP who collects fascist relics as Senate speaker

A politician in Giorgia Meloni’s nationalist Brothers of Italy party – known for furnishing his home with his vast collection of fascist relics – has been elected speaker of the upper house Senate.In one of the party’s first steps towards forming a government after winning last month’s election, Ignazio La Russa clinched the necessary majority in the Senate vote on Thursday, despite a revolt within the right-wing coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, that won last month’s general election.It is one of the most important positions in Italian politics.The Brothers of Italy party...
POLITICS
msn.com

Iranian political leadership meets amid escalating protests

The Islamic Republic's top political leaders have called an urgent meeting on Sunday in response to growing discontent and increasingly widespread protests across the country following the death of a woman who was arrested in Tehran by the Morality Police for improperly wearing the veil. The meeting was attended by...
PROTESTS
BBC

Eritreans hunted down as military call-up intensifies over Ethiopia's Tigray war

Eritrean authorities have intensified military mobilisation and are hunting down draft dodgers across the country, as the war in neighbouring Ethiopia escalates, multiple Eritrean sources have told the BBC. The latest round-ups are the worst so far as women have not been spared, with many elderly mothers and fathers detained...
MILITARY
BBC

Mexico Congress votes to keep military on streets

Mexico's Congress has voted in favour of extending the presence of the military on the streets until 2028. Troops have been carrying out public security duties for years as part of Mexico's war against drugs and the gangs which control their trade. But critics say extending the military's duties for...
POLITICS
AFP

Western powers urge Ethiopia, rebels to enter peace talks

The United States and other Western powers on Wednesday urged Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels to start African Union-led peace talks, and called on neighboring Eritrea to withdraw its troops from the battlefield. "We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authorities to participate in African Union-led talks aimed at helping Ethiopia achieve a lasting peace," the statement said.
WORLD

