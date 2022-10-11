ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck

When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
NJ.com

Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position

There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News

The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.
QUEENS, NY
Chris Bassitt
Steve Cohen
Taijuan Walker
Jeff Mcneil
Starling Marte
Tomás Nido
Pete Alonso
Billy Eppler
NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern

Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022

Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
QUEENS, NY
Empire Sports Media

Quentin Grimes rues missed opportunity to fight for starting spot in Knicks training camp

New York Knicks veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier retained his starting spot by default. Second-year wing Quentin Grimes was ready to come after Fournier’s spot as he worked hard last summer to prepare for the opportunity. But a left foot soreness, perhaps due to pushing himself so hard, robbed him of his shot in the training camp. So he wasn’t surprised when Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared that Fournier was the frontrunner heading into the season opener.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

