ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Lions prepare for road test at Central Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern Lions hit the road this weekend to face the the Central Missouri Mules. The Lions are 4-2 in the first six weeks of the season, while the Mules are 1-5. “This is one of those games where you have to look past the...
WARRENSBURG, MO
koamnewsnow.com

MSSU women picked #1 in MIAA basketball preseason coaches poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team has been picked #1 in the MIAA preseason coaches poll released on Tuesday morning. The Lions received 6 first-place votes in the poll. It’s the first time in program history they’ve been picked #1 in the preseason coaches poll.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
Neosho, MO
Sports
City
Webb City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
City
Neosho, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Former Miami Ford building is coming down in Miami, Okla.

MIAMI, Okla. — The former Miami Ford building, 521 North Main, is being demolished to make way for a new dealership. Melinda Bowman-Stotts of the Miami Chamber of Commerce tells us it will become the, “New Vance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!” GOOGLE STREET VIEW FORMER MIAMI FORD BUILDING. USE TWO FINGERS TO ZOOM AND PAN MAP. The building was erected...
MIAMI, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fire chief retires, Project Warmth Day

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announces his retirement. Reilly has served in the fire service for more than 40 years. He’s served as the Pittsburg Fire Department Chief since September 2020. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story. For an earlier article about Fire Chief Dennis Reilly: City of Pittsburg appoints new fire chief.
PITTSBURG, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Neosho Wildcats
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

15K gallons of vinegar overturns at roundabout in Webb City

UPDATE: The roadway was reopened to all traffic and all lanes at 6:05 p.m. WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a tanker rollover on the McArthur Roundabout alerted Webb City 911. Webb City Fire, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were requested for assistance. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during...
WEBB CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
koamnewsnow.com

A vintage firetruck see a new life

The city of Carthage may have one more special entry in the Maple Leaf Festival parade this year: a fully restored 1939 firetruck. The truck’s owner, Steve Burnett, said he had his eyes on restoring this particular truck for some time and when the opportunity presented itself, Burnett was up for the challenge. But he quickly realized the complications that came with the project. That’s where the community support came in to play. Local craftsmen chipped in on the project, and even a 10-year-old boy lent his own particular set of skills to the project. The result? A blast from the past polished up for the present and the community of Carthage got to be a big part of it.
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

15-year-old Carthage boy found safe

CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Explosive device found and an old fire truck

PARSONS, Kan. — Labette County deputies responded to 3803 W Main Street in Parsons about a suspicious SUV. When deputies arrived they found 3 people coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. Authorities searched the SUV and found a pipe bomb. Two of the people — Daniel Mitchell and Holly Vanwinkle — were arrested on active warrants.
PARSONS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf 2022 Celebration has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! Carnival Poster COVID shook things up the past two years canceling many events and even canceling the parade in 2020.  This year marks the return of the Maple Leaf Festival Carnival. You can save money...
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

One person airlifted after vehicle strikes pedestrian

GALENA, Kans. — A vehicle strikes a pedestrian on a residential street in Galena, sending one person to a Joplin hospital. It happened this evening (Tuesday, October 11th) near the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wood Street. Galena Police Chief, Billy Charles said the pedestrian was then airlifted to Freeman Hospital. The extent […]
GALENA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building.  On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy