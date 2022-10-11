Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash

ROZEL, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.

It happened around 6:45 Monday evening at the junction of U.S. Highway 183 and Kansas Highway 156, east of Rozel.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Kia Sorento, driven by 71-year-old Jackie F. Dillard of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, was heading south of US-183 when she didn’t stop at the stop sign at K-156.

An eastbound Peterbilt semi struck the Sorento on the passenger side. Dillard and his 69-year-old passenger Donna L. Dillard were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt, a Garden City man, was not hurt.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.