Pawnee County, OK

Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash

By Wil Day
KSN News
 2 days ago

ROZEL, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.

It happened around 6:45 Monday evening at the junction of U.S. Highway 183 and Kansas Highway 156, east of Rozel.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Kia Sorento, driven by 71-year-old Jackie F. Dillard of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, was heading south of US-183 when she didn’t stop at the stop sign at K-156.

An eastbound Peterbilt semi struck the Sorento on the passenger side. Dillard and his 69-year-old passenger Donna L. Dillard were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt, a Garden City man, was not hurt.

PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
