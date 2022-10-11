ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Quarterback News

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was given the chance on Monday to shoot down any speculation about the future of the team's quarterback position. With Mac Jones injured, rookie Bailey Zappe has taken over as the team's starter. He helped lead the team to a dominant win over the Lions on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Linden, NJ
Tampa, FL
Football
Monmouth County, NJ
Football
City
Holmdel, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Sports
County
Monmouth County, NJ
City
Keyport, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Sports
iheart.com

Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Judge News

Tom Brady broke out a special guest on this week's edition of his "Let's Go" podcast. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge appeared on the podcast with Brady and Jim Gray before the start of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Judge is coming off...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball

FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback

Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Vianney
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Joe Klecko
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Brian Baldinger
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy