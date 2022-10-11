Read full article on original website
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
States are sending out inflation relief checks, but some say they could contribute to rising prices
One Harvard professor has argued that the payments in California, one of the biggest programs, could contribute to inflation. Several states are sending taxpayers money to help them cope with inflation, but some economists warn that the payments will do little to alleviate the pain of rising costs and could further fuel inflation.
Investors should expect a 5% sell-off in the stock market on Thursday if CPI comes in above 8.3%, JPMorgan says
Thursday's CPI reading could spark a 5% sell-off in the stock market, according to JPMorgan. That's if the inflation measurement comes in above 8.3%, which would be ahead of consensus estimates for an 8.1% reading. Alternatively, a CPI print below 7.9% could spark a 3% rally and bolster calls for...
Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week
It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find Out: 7...
Stimulus update: One-time check payment worth $3,200 to hit bank accounts tomorrow
Alaska residents can look forward to relief for the rising cost of energy and everyday items as the state is set to deliver direct payments to residents as soon as Tuesday.
Social Security COLA: Will everyone get the full amount? When will the COLA be announced?
Retirees are expecting to see the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than four decades when the number is released Thursday. But just what portion of the increase will make its way to the wallets of those who get the payments?. Those getting Social Security benefits are wondering...
Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions
Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
The 33 states that boosted SSI benefits by up to $120 as second September payments worth $841 sent out
DOZENS of states offer boosted Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. It comes as eight million Americans started receiving October benefits worth at least $841 on September 30. This was the second payment issued of the month. Normally, SSI benefits are paid out on the first of each month but October...
Social Security COLA: What Is the Smallest Amount To Expect in 2023?
This year's soaring inflation rate has all but assured that in 2023, Social Security recipients will get their highest cost-of-living adjustment in 41 years. Based on the latest consumer price data,...
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — New $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost benefits – see exact date
THE next $841 payment for millions of SSI users is scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks. SSI payments usually go out on the first of each month, unless the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The next payment will be made on November 1. According to the Social...
Social Security COLA increase for 2023 officially announced
(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will see monthly checks that are nearly 9% bigger starting next year. On Thursday morning, the Social Security Administration announced the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) would be 8.7% in 2023. It’s the highest increase in over four decades, since payments were increased 11.2% in 1981.
Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans
Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now
People who receive food stamps have gotten a boost in their monthly allotment. Effective Oct. 1, monthly benefits went up 12.5% because of inflation, CNN reported. However, groceries are about 13.5% higher on average for the year ending in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The levels are...
Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch
Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
