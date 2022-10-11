ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hockey Canada's problems show that the government needs to regulate sport in Canada

The departure of Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and the resignation of the sporting body’s entire board of directors are the latest signs of the deep problems within Canadian hockey. In a news release announcing the resignations, Hockey Canada said that the organization recognized the “urgent need for new leadership and perspectives.” That announcement comes three days after the resignation of interim board chair Andrea Skinner. Skinner, who took on the job in August, resigned after she defended Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations at a controversial parliamentary committee meeting on Oct. 4. At the committee meeting, Skinner said that Hockey...
How Hockey Canada’s code of silence helped rot the country’s national sport

“Our board frankly does not share the view that senior leadership should be replaced on the basis of what we consider to be substantial misinformation and unduly cynical attacks,” then-interim Hockey Canada board chair Andrea Skinner told parliamentarians last Tuesday – just days before her own resignation, and exactly a week before the organization’s CEO and entire board of directors stepped down. “I appreciate that others disagree with us, but our positions are based on the information that we have and understanding that Hockey Canada has an excellent reputation.”
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office

Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario.  The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine announces UK tour

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (NSOU) has announced its first UK tour in more than 20 years, and the biggest in its history, to reflect venues and audiences’ newfound interest in Ukrainian culture since the Russian invasion. During the three-week tour the orchestra will play works by Ukrainian...
World Athletics announces Athlete of the Year nominees

A three-way voting process will determine the five women’s and five men’s finalists: World Athletics Council (50%), World Athletics family (25%) and a fan vote (25%) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube likes and Twitter retweets on the post for the specified athlete. Voting closes at the end of...
