Hockey Canada's problems show that the government needs to regulate sport in Canada
The departure of Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and the resignation of the sporting body’s entire board of directors are the latest signs of the deep problems within Canadian hockey. In a news release announcing the resignations, Hockey Canada said that the organization recognized the “urgent need for new leadership and perspectives.” That announcement comes three days after the resignation of interim board chair Andrea Skinner. Skinner, who took on the job in August, resigned after she defended Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations at a controversial parliamentary committee meeting on Oct. 4. At the committee meeting, Skinner said that Hockey...
How Hockey Canada’s code of silence helped rot the country’s national sport
“Our board frankly does not share the view that senior leadership should be replaced on the basis of what we consider to be substantial misinformation and unduly cynical attacks,” then-interim Hockey Canada board chair Andrea Skinner told parliamentarians last Tuesday – just days before her own resignation, and exactly a week before the organization’s CEO and entire board of directors stepped down. “I appreciate that others disagree with us, but our positions are based on the information that we have and understanding that Hockey Canada has an excellent reputation.”
