Good news Pappy Van Winkle fans: More bourbon bottles are being released this year

Fans of the rare and elusive Pappy Van Winkle bourbons know that each fall the race is on to find the whiskeys and this year there’s good news: There will be more bottles for 2022.

According to Buffalo Trace Distillery , all six Van Winkle whiskeys will be available this year with “more bottles available this year than usual of almost every Van Winkle expression due to both putting away more whiskey to age over 10 years ago and a higher yield than typical when moving from barrel to bottle.”

The whiskeys will be available starting in October in stores, bars and restaurants.

One release in particular, the Family Reserve 15-Year-Old was singled out as particularly delicious by the tasters, who described it, according to a press release, as “an unbelievable opulent and flawless bourbon that takes wood and distillate to its absolute pinnacle.”

How much Pappy bourbon is available this year?

Just because there will be more Pappy available doesn’t mean you’ll find it on every store shelf. Buffalo Trace isn’t releasing any specific amounts but “more” in Pappy terms is still pretty limited, especially in the older versions.

This year the distillery celebrates the 20th anniversary its partnership with the Van Winkles, which means that the amounts aging have been steadily increasing over the last two decades, resulting in wheated bourbons and ryes that have become some of the most-sought in the world.

“Harlen Wheatley and his predecessors had been distilling the W.L. Weller wheated recipe for many years before our 2002 joint venture. We trusted their expertise in distilling and aging, and it paid off, as many of Buffalo Trace’s brands are just as sought after as our own,” said Julian Van Winkle III, president, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, in the announcement. “My son Preston and I still take care of the marketing and management of our brands, but we leave the rest of it to the team at Buffalo Trace. The twenty-year partnership has flown by, and I feel confident we’re leaving it in good hands for the future Van Winkle generations.”

Why you should not buy bourbon online

The Van Winkles and Buffalo Trace also warned fans that even though more bourbon is out there, don’t buy from online resellers. The distillery said there has been an increase in bourbon fans buying counterfeits from private sellers.

“It’s quite common in other countries for consumers to buy alcohol from those outside the system (not a licensed retailer) and for them to drink it and get sick, and in some cases, it’s fatal,” said Mark Brown, president and chief executive officer, Buffalo Trace Distillery. “Fortunately, we haven’t seen a lot of deaths in the United States from those scenarios – yet – and we certainly hope we do not. But we caution people to only buy from a licensed retailer; do not buy from a private seller, even if it’s someone you know, as you don’t know where they got the whiskey. The counterfeiters have gotten very sophisticated with their technology, so it pays to be safe.”

Consumers who believe they have been duped should not drink anything that is questionable and can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau or contact their State Attorneys General office.

Where to buy a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon?

Your best chance to buy a legit bottle of Pappy whiskey?

“The best chance to find our products at a fair price is through lotteries offered by many retailers, where fans have a chance to buy our bourbon at MSRP. Many of these lotteries benefit charities , so it’s a win-win for everyone,” Van Winkle said.

Pappy available to buy this year: Proofs, prices, tasting notes

If you do find a bottle, here’s what the tasting notes say it should taste like and what it should cost:

▪ Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10-Year-Old 107 proof, $69.99 suggested retail price. Tasting notes: Very sweet nose with notes of honey, dulce de leche, caramel corn, rooibos tea and lightly toasted nuts and dried fruit and nuts on the palate with a finish of floral honey, caramel and toasted barrel.

▪ Van Winkle Special Release Bourbon 12-Year-Old 90.4 proof, $79.99 suggested retail price. Tasting notes: Rich and decadent nose with butterscotch, toffee, vanilla and hints of nectarine and satsuma, with butterscotch and toffee on the palate with hints of spiced praline, sweet without being cloying.

▪ Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13-Year-Old 95.6 proof, $119.99 suggested retail price. Tasting notes: Complex nose with notes of toasted pumpernickle, plum, fig and sweet-tobacco, with full-bodied palated with toffee, caraway, dried cherry and a hint of leather and mint.

▪ Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15-Year-Old 107 proof, $119.99 suggested retail price. Tasting notes: Sweet brown notes like maple, caramelized sugar, toffee and toasted almond with a palate of caramel and toffee, spice cookies and molasses.

▪ Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20-Year-Old 90.4 proof, $199.99 suggested retail price. Tasting notes: Nose of leather, smoke, warm tobacco, treacle, espresso and charred oak with a complex palate.

▪ Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old 95.6 proof, $299.99 suggested retail price. Tasting notes: A nose of red apples, cherries and tobacco with a palate of wood, caramel, apple, apricot, leather, walnuts and vanilla creme brulee.