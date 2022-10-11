Read full article on original website
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
BeiGene's Brukinsa Shows Superior Progression-Free Survival Versus JNJ's Treatment
BeiGene Limited BGNE announced topline data from the Phase 3 ALPINE trial of Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) against ibrutinib in previously treated patients with relapsed or refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Brukinsa achieved superior Progression-Free Survival (PFS) versus Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in a final...
One Rejected BioMarin's Hemophilia Gene Therapy Goes Under FDA Review
The FDA accepted BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's BMRN resubmission of the marketing application for its investigational AAV gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for severe hemophilia A. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is March 31, 2023. At this time, the FDA has not communicated any plans to hold...
Moderna Shares Are Surging After Merck Exercised Personalized Cancer Vaccine Pact
Moderna Inc MRNA said Merck & Co Inc MRK had exercised an option to jointly develop and potentially sell personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine. Personalized cancer vaccines prime the immune system so patients can generate a tailored antitumor response to their tumor mutation signature to treat their cancer. mRNA-4157/V940 is designed...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
MedicalXpress
Mediterranean diet improves immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma
Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in fiber, mono-unsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols, has been associated with improved immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma patients, a new study presented today at UEG Week 2022 has found. Experts anticipate that the diet will play an important role in the...
New Study Shows Promising Results In Treatment Of Parkinson's Disease With Cannabinoids
Biopharmaceutical research and drug development company, Gb Sciences, Inc. GBLX, co-published a study in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology that demonstrates the efficacy of its proprietary cannabinoid-containing, minimum essential mixtures for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. For this Gb Sciences-sponsored study, the discovery research using cell models of Parkinson's disease...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company
Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
Novel Psychedelic Compound Shows Positive Results For Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
Kratom grows in several Asian countries and has been traditionally used by local communities as a natural home remedy for pain, depression and addiction. Now, several psychedelics companies are developing substances based on this plant and several US states have already enacted legislation that regulates its production, distribution and sale.
MedicalXpress
Novel treatment effective for bladder cancer, study in mice shows
An epigenetics drug currently being used for the treatment of blood cancers and rare sarcomas can stop the growth of bladder cancer by activating the immune system, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study done in mice. It's the first time a drug used in hematologic malignancies and rare sarcomas has...
endpts.com
On Pfizer's heels, GSK boasts 'truly exceptional' PhIII data for RSV vaccine — making a beeline to FDA
GSK — another frontrunner in the long race to develop a shot that can protect the elderly from respiratory syncytial virus infections — is out with what CSO Tony Wood calls “truly exceptional” Phase III results, opening the door to regulatory submissions in 2022. The update...
cancernetwork.com
Investigators Survey Long-Term Effects of MCL Treatment in Swedish Patients
Patients with mantle cell lymphoma experienced higher relative risks of respiratory, blood, and infectious disease relative to the general population, regardless of treatment type. A recent study examined the long-term effects of treatment with and without high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous stem cell transplantation (HD-ASCT) in Swedish patients with mantle cell...
born2invest.com
Ability Pharma Receives 2 Million From the Government for Its Cancer Treatment
Financial backing for Abilty Pharma. The Spanish biopharmaceutical company has received €2 million from the government to advance its anticancer treatment, according to Carles Domènech, CEO of Ability Pharma. The Catalan company has received the amount as non-dilutive funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation to accelerate...
neurology.org
Timing of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination Matters in People With Multiple Sclerosis on Pulsed Anti-CD20 Treatment
Background and Objectives Our objective was to investigate cellular and humoral immune responses to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination in a cohort of people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS) on pulsed B-cell–depleting treatment (BCDT). In particular, we intended to evaluate a possible association between immune responses and the timing of vaccination under BCDT.
cancernetwork.com
Optimal Sequencing of Immunotherapy Followed by BRAK/MEK Inhibitor Identified in BRAF+ Advanced Melanoma
Findings from the phase 3 DREAMseq trial indicated that the best course of treatment for individuals diagnosed with advanced BRAF-mutated melanoma is first-line nivolumab/ipilimumab, with BRAF/MEK inhibitors used in later-line settings. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) in the first-line and BRAF/MEK inhibitors in subsequent lines appears to be...
docwirenews.com
Pediatric Diabetic Kidney Disease: A Review
Concomitant with the increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). In children and adolescents, kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus is represented by persistent albuminuria, arterial hypertension, progression in decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and increased cardiovascular and all-cause morbidity and mortality. In a recent issue of the World Journal of Diabetes, Carmen Muntean, MD, PhD, and colleagues provided an overview of diabetic kidney disease in pediatric patients [World J Diabetes. 2022;13(8):587-599].
getnews.info
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials | Mustang Bio (MB-106), BeiGene (BRUKINSA), Oncternal
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 60+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 60+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
cancernetwork.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to BBP-398 Plus Sotorasib for Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC
Patients with KRAS G12C–mutant non–small cell lung cancer may benefit from BBP-398 plus sotorasib, which received fast track designation from the FDA. BBP-398 in combination with sotorasib (Lumakras) was granted fast track designation by the FDA for patients with KRAS G12C–mutated locally advanced NSCLC, according to a press release from BridgeBio Pharma.
