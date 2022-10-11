Concomitant with the increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). In children and adolescents, kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus is represented by persistent albuminuria, arterial hypertension, progression in decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and increased cardiovascular and all-cause morbidity and mortality. In a recent issue of the World Journal of Diabetes, Carmen Muntean, MD, PhD, and colleagues provided an overview of diabetic kidney disease in pediatric patients [World J Diabetes. 2022;13(8):587-599].

