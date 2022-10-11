Read full article on original website
Three More Cultural Districts in Acadiana Mean More Growth for All
The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development's Division of the Arts has announced that six new cultural districts have been created in the state, and three of those districts will be in Acadiana. The three new cultural districts will be in Crowley, Franklin, and Iota. They are the following:. In Acadia...
Sen. John Kennedy Gets Good News In Louisiana’s First Major Senate Poll
The first major poll by a national firm to gauge the lay of the land in Louisiana has John Kennedy blowing out his competition in the midterm elections, which take place in just under a month. Just as surprising, Democratic candidate Luke Mixon is polling ahead of Gary Chambers as...
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
Louisiana Department of Education Adopts New Summer Literacy Program, Could Put More Students In Summer School
The Louisiana Department of Education is moving ahead with a summer literacy program aimed at getting students who are struggling with reading comprehension back on track. The new LDOE policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in a Wednesday vote. Which Children Could Qualify?. The program...
Former Louisiana Congressmen Line Up To Endorse Holden Hoggatt Against Clay Higgins
Republican Congressional candidate Holden Hoggatt held a press conference today to unveil a slate of endorsements from former Congressmen backing him over Rep. Clay Higgins. Hoggatt's event, which featured former Congressman and Senator John Breaux, and former Congressmen Chris John and Charles Boustany, highlighted Hoggatt's commitment to the community, which is a key part of his campaign's platform.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?
The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
Headline-Catching Armed Robberies Across Acadiana in 2022
Of the crimes that have headlined 2022, armed robberies have been among the most prevalent. They have especially been on the rise since the lockdowns implemented during the COVID pandemic have been lifted. Armed robberies - as they become more prevalent in a community - steal peace from the citizens...
3 Boaters Who Went Missing After Fishing Trip Rescued Off Coast of Louisiana While Fighting Off Sharks
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three boaters who were stranded approximately 25 miles off the coast of Louisiana. According to a release from the Coast Guard, the boaters left for a fishing trip on Saturday but never returned. After concerns over the boaters' whereabouts began to mount, authorities began a wide-spanning search off the Louisiana coast.
Strongest Cold Front Thus Far This Season Is Pushing Further Southward
A strong cold front, maybe the strongest thus far this season is pushing further southward and the temperatures here will soon change. Temperatures by early next week will dip down into the upper 40s in the evening, with temps only reaching the lower 70s during the daytime. We should see...
Another Day, Another Bomb Threat at a St. Landry Parish School
The Acadiana community has had to deal with numerous threats against schools in the area, and each threat must be investigated. The latest school to be dealing with a threat is Beau Chene High School in St. Landry Parish. There is a heavy presence of authorities at the school after...
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
