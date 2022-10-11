ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana State
Talk Radio 960am

Former Louisiana Congressmen Line Up To Endorse Holden Hoggatt Against Clay Higgins

Republican Congressional candidate Holden Hoggatt held a press conference today to unveil a slate of endorsements from former Congressmen backing him over Rep. Clay Higgins. Hoggatt's event, which featured former Congressman and Senator John Breaux, and former Congressmen Chris John and Charles Boustany, highlighted Hoggatt's commitment to the community, which is a key part of his campaign's platform.
Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?

The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
3 Boaters Who Went Missing After Fishing Trip Rescued Off Coast of Louisiana While Fighting Off Sharks

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three boaters who were stranded approximately 25 miles off the coast of Louisiana. According to a release from the Coast Guard, the boaters left for a fishing trip on Saturday but never returned. After concerns over the boaters' whereabouts began to mount, authorities began a wide-spanning search off the Louisiana coast.
