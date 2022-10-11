Zendaya & Tom Holland Hold Hands For Date At The Louvre Museum In Paris

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

For the occasion, Holland looked chic in a striped sweater tucked in with the sleeves rolled up, while Zendaya wore a blouse dress and a pair of funky glasses. Tom was also rocking a much shorter haircut than he’s been sporting lately, seemingly cutting his lengthy locks after finishing a recent project.

While we get to see glimpses of this couple and their relationship on press tours and during public outings, both Zendaya and Tom like to keep their personal lives as private as possible. Back in November, during an interview with GQ, Holland revealed why he hopes to keep his relationship with Zendaya mostly private.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” he told the mag. “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

Still, the Uncharted actor wasn’t afraid to compliment his other half, calling Zendaya “instrumental” in his life, while she agreed that there’s a “confusing and invasive” aspect of the world getting a glimpse into their personal time together.