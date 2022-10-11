ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Tide adding eastern Sioux Falls location

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
A new car wash is coming to Sioux Falls.

It’ll be a Blue Tide tunnel location near Dawley Farm Village. Currently, Blue Tide has 13 locations in town, 10 of which are touchless locations, while three are tunnels.

The company applied for a $500,000 building permit, issued Tuesday.

In a statement, the company said it plans for construction to start this fall. The car wash expects to open a few months after construction starts, dependent on the materials arriving.

"We are just really excited to make our members happy by spreading out our business and being able to use Get-n-Go with their memberships," the company said in a message.

The new location will be at 5921 E. 18th St., in eastern Sioux Falls.

Blue Tide also has locations in Brookings, Hartford, Mitchell, Parker and Tea.

