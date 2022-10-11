Florida Man Arrested On 17 Counts Of Child Porn, Held On $500K Bond

A 27-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with 17 counts of possessing pictures and videos of children portrayed in sexually explicit situations after detectives were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Shawn Asbury, 27 of Deltona, was arrested Friday and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a warrant following an eight-month investigation.

Sheriff’s detectives began investigating in February after receiving a tip from the center, which notifies law enforcement agencies about possible sexual exploitation of children on the Internet.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Asbury’s home where they located multiple photos and videos depicting female children ranging in estimated age from 4 to 11 years old.

The investigation showed Asbury had downloaded at least 63 files and sent them out to other Internet users. At this time, there is no evidence of any local child victims.

Asbury is charged with 17 counts of possessing sexual performance of a child. He remains held at the jail on $500,000 bail.

Anyone who has information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement