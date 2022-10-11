Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers
Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
NFL・
Grading the Gators after a tough loss to LSU
Grading the Florida Gators after a tough 45-35 home loss to the LSU Tigers on the inaugural Tom Petty Day in Gainesville.
Comments / 0