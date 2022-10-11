ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

Virginia state trooper injured in crash in Fauquier

By Will Gonzalez
 2 days ago

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after his cruiser was hit by a tractor-trailer in Fauquier County.

According to Virginia State Police, just after 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, a State Police trooper was watching traffic while sitting in his cruiser in a crossover on Route 29 near Meetze Road.

The trooper saw a traffic violation take place and began to pull forward into the roadway, according to police. While he was doing so, the driver of a tractor-trailer heading south went from the right lane to the left lane and ran into the cruiser.

The trooper was taken to Fauquier Health with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.

Richard Driscoll
2d ago

I'm just gonna ask did he have his lights on or did he just whip right out in front of a tractor trailer as it was changing lanes. these articles need to have more Information and stop leading on. if it wasn't the cops fault they would be more detailed in what happened. if I'm wrong please let me know.

