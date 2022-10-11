Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Baby aardvark born at Memphis Zoo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is home to a new baby!. An aardvark was born last month on exhibit at the Animals of the Night. Grogu was 3 pounds, 11 ounces at birth. The aardvark was named Grogu and is being hand-reared by keepers, who feed him every 3-4 hours around the clock.
Foster a dog at Memphis Animal Services, and you could win a $1,000 gift card
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services needs foster parents, so it’s starting a Fall Foster Challenge, with the goal to get 100 dogs into foster homes in 10 days. There’s a special incentive for first-time fosters: they can get a $25 Kroger gift card each week for up to four weeks (thanks to a grant from Best Friends Animal Society).
The 'M' bridge will light up this Saturday for a Celebration of Remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Statistics show that on average Tennessee loses 564 babies a year to stillbirths and the rate is 6.92 per 1,000 live births. A support group is hosting a ceremony to raise awareness and honor those who have experienced a stillbirth. The Celebration of Remembrance is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, which is also National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
nomadlawyer.org
Southaven: 7 Best Places to visit in Southaven, Mississippi
If you love to eat, Southaven has many fine dining options. Huey’s Burger has been in business since 1970 and serves up delicious burgers, sandwiches, and snacks. The classic burger is made from 100% Angus beef,. and the menu also includes seafood dishes. Guests can also enjoy a homemade...
Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
Teen missing for three days found Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have found a teen missing since Friday. The teen was reported missing Monday afternoon and found safe later Monday evening. Her mother said she was last seen leaving her home Friday and did not return.
'Queen Rising' is in theaters now: why it's a tribute to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Queen Rising, a Memphis film in every sense of the word, is in theaters now. The film follows a struggling school teacher named Madison who strikes a book deal that could help solve her financial problems. As she dives into the dark past surrounding the “College Town Slayings,” she realizes it may not be the past after all.
Bilingual Storytime gets kids excited about literacy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Public Libraries hosts Bilingual Storytime to get kids excited to learn about language. “It’s usually toddlers, three or four-year-olds, but everyone’s welcome,” Anna Guthrie with the libraries Connect Crew said. For four years they’ve offered this free unique event at many different...
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
'A big game changer' | North Memphis neighborhood welcomes new mobile grocery store with healthier food options
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday marked a major step in addressing an issue ABC24 is focused on in Memphis: food deserts, the areas where full grocery stores and access to fresh produce doesn't exist for miles. After months and months of setbacks, a new mobile grocery store opened its doors...
localmemphis.com
South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
Two Shelby County natives hit the stage for the Miss United States pageant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County women will be representing at the Miss United States competition this weekend at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis. Kyndal Hayes from Germantown is representing Tennessee, and Cordova native Lily K. Donaldson is representing the state of New York. Hayes is Ms. Tennessee...
17-year-old girl missing nearly a week, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl has been missing nearly a week after leaving school. Jeniya Betts was last seen Friday, Oct. 7, in the 1500 block of Corning Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Betts left school and did not return home. According to MPD, she...
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant
Behind her restaurant, Hanh Bach has filled her garden with exotic plants, many of them used in her cooking. Lotus blossoms in a pool of water. The lotus in her garden inspired the name of her restaurant, says Bach, the owner of Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant on Summer Avenue. “I wanted a name that was different. And I like the flowers — they’re pretty.”
MPD says missing brothers have been found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said Tuesday that two missing brothers have been located. MPD did not release further details, but canceled the City Watch Alert for the 10-year-old and 12-year-old Tuesday afternoon. MPD originally issued the City Watch Alert after they said the boys went missing...
Parent guide to fun for Fall Break '22| Here's a few fun things to do
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids are out for Fall Break October 11 through October 15, and ABC24 wants to share some of the best ways to have family fun during the break. Paint Memphis on Broad Ave. More than 150 artist will have live painting sessions showcasing their art in...
MSCS looking for students for the ‘Soaring Sight Word Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools is looking for students that want to win prizes. The district is looking for students in Pre-K through 3rd grade, to participate in the “Soaring Sight Word Challenge”. Participants can win prizes such as headphones, bicycles, and more. In order...
Words on Wheels: BookWagon makes reading fun for children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reading is fundamental, and the Words on Wheels BookWagon in North Mississippi wants to make sure it’s fun for kids as well. “This is sort of an introduction to all of the magic that happens at the library,” said Meridith Wulff, the Regional Youth Specialist for First Regional Library.
Memphis Police dog bites blind man in church hostel, prompting lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A legally blind man said he had no verbal warning when a police dog burst into his kitchen in a church hostel and left him with multiple bite wounds and a bruised tailbone. Now, he’s suing the city. According to the body camera footage, it appears officers don’t blame him. “It […]
Youth Basketball Tournament in Whitehaven a part of Memphis Parks Appreciation Week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From the week of October 7th through October 14th, different community centers in Memphis are participating in activities as part of Memphis Parks Appreciation Week. The week-long event was a collaboration effort by City of Memphis and Memphis Parks. It is an "annual Mayoral-proclaimed holiday that serves as an invitation for Memphians to visit, explore, and enjoy their 150 parks across our city."
