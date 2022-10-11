ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Baby aardvark born at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is home to a new baby!. An aardvark was born last month on exhibit at the Animals of the Night. Grogu was 3 pounds, 11 ounces at birth. The aardvark was named Grogu and is being hand-reared by keepers, who feed him every 3-4 hours around the clock.
WATN Local Memphis

The 'M' bridge will light up this Saturday for a Celebration of Remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Statistics show that on average Tennessee loses 564 babies a year to stillbirths and the rate is 6.92 per 1,000 live births. A support group is hosting a ceremony to raise awareness and honor those who have experienced a stillbirth. The Celebration of Remembrance is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, which is also National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
nomadlawyer.org

Southaven: 7 Best Places to visit in Southaven, Mississippi

If you love to eat, Southaven has many fine dining options. Huey’s Burger has been in business since 1970 and serves up delicious burgers, sandwiches, and snacks. The classic burger is made from 100% Angus beef,. and the menu also includes seafood dishes. Guests can also enjoy a homemade...
WREG

Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
WATN Local Memphis

Bilingual Storytime gets kids excited about literacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Public Libraries hosts Bilingual Storytime to get kids excited to learn about language. “It’s usually toddlers, three or four-year-olds, but everyone’s welcome,” Anna Guthrie with the libraries Connect Crew said. For four years they’ve offered this free unique event at many different...
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
localmemphis.com

South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
memphismagazine.com

Classic Dining: Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant

Behind her restaurant, Hanh Bach has filled her garden with exotic plants, many of them used in her cooking. Lotus blossoms in a pool of water. The lotus in her garden inspired the name of her restaurant, says Bach, the owner of Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant on Summer Avenue. “I wanted a name that was different. And I like the flowers — they’re pretty.”
WATN Local Memphis

MPD says missing brothers have been found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said Tuesday that two missing brothers have been located. MPD did not release further details, but canceled the City Watch Alert for the 10-year-old and 12-year-old Tuesday afternoon. MPD originally issued the City Watch Alert after they said the boys went missing...
WATN Local Memphis

Youth Basketball Tournament in Whitehaven a part of Memphis Parks Appreciation Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From the week of October 7th through October 14th, different community centers in Memphis are participating in activities as part of Memphis Parks Appreciation Week. The week-long event was a collaboration effort by City of Memphis and Memphis Parks. It is an "annual Mayoral-proclaimed holiday that serves as an invitation for Memphians to visit, explore, and enjoy their 150 parks across our city."
