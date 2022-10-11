Mr. PEC-Tacular Jessie Godderz of OVW adds ‘Whacked Out’ host to a spectacular résumé

Talk about multi-tasking.

“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz has come a long way since his early days of pro wrestling with TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling).

Here is my video interview with him as he discusses the Mr. PEC-Tacular moniker, “Whacked Out,” OVW, Al Snow, Comic Book, MuscleTech, TNA, ESPN and more.

A natural bodybuilder, the Mr. PEC-Tacular moniker fits well, very well.

Aside from pro wrestling, the 36-year-old Godderz was featured on “Big Brother” on CBS, the 8-time Emmy nominated series “Tainted Dreams” on YouTube, Amazon and Amazon Prime and the Amazon Series “New Dogs, Old Tricks.”

There’s more.

He turned into the Summertime Santa on CBS’s “The Talk” and co-hosted the ESPN college arm wrestling series “CAWL To Arms.” He also participated in a music video “The Girl Is With ME” with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees and made a guest appearance on CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

The youngest natural pro bodybuilder in the United States through the NANBF and the WNBF, he is now the face of the sports supplement company MuscleTech.

In 2023, he will be the co-host of “Whacked Out” from the “Whacked Out Sports” TV programming franchise as seen on FOX and streaming on Roku and Byron Allen’s Local Now. Before that, he has a comic book being released from Broken Icon Comics as part of “The Adventures of Al Snow and Head” series, starring WWE legend, ECW original and OVW leader Al Snow.

A former OVW National Heavyweight Champ, OVW TV Champ and OVW Southern Tag Team Champ, Mr. PEC-Tacular is the muscle that powers the hustle, and you can see him in all his glory on OVW on FITE TV.Not bad for a kid from small town, Rudd, Iowa.

“Whacked Out” will be hosted by Mr. PEC-Tacular Jessie Gooderz of OVW.

About “Whacked Out”

“Whacked Out” is the from the “Whacked Out Sports” TV franchise as seen on FOX since 2006. The over-the-top, sexy, hilarious and unapologetic series showcases videos of professional and amateur sports-related mishaps, crashes, bloopers, and stunts.

“Whacked Out Sports” has also spawned several spin-offs, including “Whacked Out Videos,” “Sportz-A-Palooza.” “Knockout Sports World,” “Monster Knockout” and “Sports Crash.”

Whacked Out TV LLC, the parent company of “Whacked Out Sports,” has partnered with production and distribution leader Stream Go Media for the development of a brand new series “Whacked Out.”

The series will star CBS “Big Brother” alum and OVW talent Mr. PEC-Tacular Jessie Godderz as its host, set for release in early 2023. Sketch comedian Ryan Decker and Hollywood stuntman and “American Ninja Warrior” Jason Gupton will be the show’s correspondents.

Together, they will be showcasing stunts, fail videos and viewer-submitted acts of “Whacked Out” craziness.

“Whacked Out Sports” is currently airing in syndication on FOX as well as streaming on The Roku Channel and Byron Allen’s Local Now.

You can submit clips for the show.

Submit your clips for the new TV series “Whacked Out,” hosted by CBS “Big Brother” alum and OVW star “Mr. PEC-Tacular Jessie Godderz.

