ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
California Business
Johnson County, KS
Business
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
Kansas Business
LJWORLD

In hastily called special meeting, Lawrence school board appoints superintendent to hear student’s suspension or expulsion appeal

The Lawrence school board on Wednesday hastily called a special meeting to appoint the superintendent as an appeal hearing officer for a student’s suspension or expulsion appeal. Board President Shannon Kimball said after the meeting that Superintendent Anthony Lewis was appointed to the role. Kimball said she could not...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Data Center#Software#United States#Politics Local#Election Local#Pollchief#The Los Angeles County
bluevalleypost.com

Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
LEAWOOD, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
fox4kc.com

Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
MISSION, KS
rejournals.com

Contegra Construction Co. eying completion of 390,943-square-foot distribution center in Kansas City

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy