SHAWNEE, Kan. — On Monday night, the city council of Shawnee voted and passed 7-1 its Fairness in Girls Sports agenda item. There was a large crowd at the council meeting, and roughly 18 people spoke about the Fairness in Girls Sports item. 15 of them were against it, while only three people were proponents for it.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO