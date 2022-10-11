Read full article on original website
Does Bulb Wattage Determine Brightness?
Finding the right light bulbs can sometimes be an arduous process. Brightness, temperature, color and energy usage are all important considerations. Struggling to find bulbs that aren’t too bright for your home? If this is the case, make sure you’re looking for the right information on the packaging.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets
Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
Can You Use Oven Cleaner On Kitchen Countertops?
Although we can clean our ovens with baking soda and vinegar or take our chances with the self-cleaning feature, many of us continue to reach for a can of oven cleaner. That’s despite the safety and usage precautions about the chemicals inside. So if oven cleaner takes care of...
Our Home Editor’s Favorite Storage Solution Is 31% Off!
Good news, shoppers! Any metal surface in your home now offers the opportunity for extra storage and organization. How? A deceptively simple set of magnetic hooks. Our Home Editor discovered them while browsing home improvement items on Amazon and can’t get enough of their super strong storage power. What...
What To Do if Your Range Hood Isn’t Working
When your range hood breaks down, it's likely one of these four problems. Here's how you can fix each one. When they're working, range hoods make cooking much more pleasant. The light illuminates your cooking area and the exhaust fan pulls away airborne grease, steam and smoke. In more than...
Can My Neighbor Point Their Security Camera at My Backyard?
Amazon’s new television show, Ring Nation, centers around funny footage caught on Ring doorbell security cameras. Almost immediately, a petition was launched and signed by thousands of privacy rights advocates demanding the show be canceled. This show isn’t the only one to profit from security camera footage. People on...
We Tried Dyson’s Multitasking Air Purifier
The 2020 pandemic made us all more aware of the air we...
How To Build a Flame-Throwing Pumpkin
Wondering how to take your jack o'lantern game to the next level this Halloween? Maybe it's time to add a flamethrower!
How Long Does a Box Spring Last?
If you’ve ever stayed at a rustic cabin or roadside motel, do you remember the sound the mattress made? It’s somewhere between a high-pitched squeak and a creak, and it didn’t take much to generate it. These old mattresses almost always had box springs that contributed to...
8 Best Bathtub Cleaners
It's time to say goodbye to the filth creeping in your bathtub. To get it clean and shining again, you need the right cleaner for the job.
Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener
Picture this: You’re in the middle of making dinner and go to open a can of something you absolutely need for the recipe. Suddenly, your can opener breaks. Now you’re in a pickle — how can you open a can without a can opener?. Well, we wondered...
Can You Carve Your Halloween Pumpkin with a Pressure Washer?
For most, carving a pumpkin with knives and saws from a cheap carving kit is a blast. It’s a holiday tradition that allows you to stretch your creative muscles and get lost in the zen of carving a big orange gourd. Our family loves the idea of carving pumpkins, but not necessarily the act of carving them. The mess involved and the time it takes don’t always work for our busy lives.
Ideas for Decorating a TV Wall
Check out these creative ideas for decorating around your TV, including artwork, wall trim, shelves and more.
What To Know About Burying Underground Electrical Cable
Running electric power to a garage or garden pond? Learn about code requirements, trench depth options, conduit material and types of electrical wire. Yes, You Can Run Electrical Service Out Into Your Yard. Electrifying a detached garage, tool shed or garden pond is a DIY project that homeowners can absolutely...
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today.
Guide To Wood Chisels for Woodworking
These days, carpenters and cabinetmakers often use power tools for the joinery, shaping, and cutting tasks they used to do with chisels. But that doesn’t mean chisels have become obsolete! Far from it, in fact. Woodworkers typically maintain a whole collection of wood chisels and use them often. Even jack-of-all-trade DIYers keep at least one chisel in their toolbox, and often a whole set.
Guide To Different Types of Wallpapers
Wallpaper is part of a long tradition of considering walls as works of art. “Psychologically we have a thing about putting our views, our thoughts, our feelings on the walls,” says Carol Miller of York Wallcoverings. “From the time of cave paintings forward, we have used our walls to express ourselves.”
What Is Paint Conditioner and Why You Should Use It
Paint conditioners are a well-known product that have been part of professional painters’ “bags of tricks” for some time. Made to boost a paint’s performance and workability, paint conditioners can make your DIY projects go smoother. “Twenty years ago, when latex acrylic paints were first introduced...
