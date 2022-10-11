Read full article on original website
PORT NECHES, Texas — A woman who was killed by a man in a triple shooting in Port Neches was pregnant at the time of her death. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News Laurie Frederick is believed to have been in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was shot and killed in October. She was 29 when she died.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night. It happened around 7:40 p.m., Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News. A vehicle was traveling south on FM366 just south of Hogaboom Road, and a cyclist was riding in the middle of the outside southbound lane.
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles were arrested following a police chase on I-10 from Vinton to Lake Charles, authorities say. The eastbound congestion from the chase began around the time I-10 west was opening up in Lake Charles after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a four-vehicle accident.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 57-year-old Beaumont man is dead following an explosion and fire early Thursday morning at a home in Beaumont. City of Beaumont firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St. according to dispatch records. An explosion and...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have identified the victim of what they think was a fire that was intentionally set. Police say the death of Jason West, 41, of Beaumont is now being ruled a homicide. West's body was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire...
A Beaumont man who allegedly killed a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy while he was cutting his grass was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Michael David Miller, 38, was charged with intoxication manslaughter on July 9 immediately following the deputy’s death. According to court documents, at...
A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
LUMBERTON, Texas — A Texas police officer fatally shot a 62-year-old man who threatened him with a machete, authorities said. According to KBMT and KFDM, the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Church Loop in Lumberton. After receiving a call to help medical personnel, a Lumberton police officer arrived at the scene and encountered a man armed with a machete, authorities said.
A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man is now on trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are still investigating after a person was injured Tuesday night after being struck by a car late Tuesday night on College St west of Interstate 10. Beaumont Police and EMS responded to the accident in the 4500 block of College St near 23rd ST near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Eastbound traffic was briefly shutdown.
A Port Arthur man reportedly fleeing from an automobile crash in which he was at fault was indicted for leading police on a chase. Jesus Colin, 63, is accused of running several red lights with two police units following him with their lights activated. Port Arthur police were called Aug....
A 35-year-old transient who reportedly stole a tip jar from a Beaumont business in June was indicted last week for allegedly running from responding officers after the crime. Police were called June 21 to Hartz Chicken on 11th Street in reference to the theft of a tip jar. The caller gave a physical description of the man who was located moments later walking south on 11th Street a few blocks away from Hartz, according to court documents.
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department investigators are looking for a person of interest. Detectives need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday. At 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue...
Possession of methamphetamines, mushrooms and cocaine and evading arrest were some of the charges that area people were indicted for last week. Adriel Tramaine Adams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 13. Kayla Marie Bodine, 26, of Beaumont...
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the hit-and-run death of a man on Twin City Highway late Sunday night. A man was struck by an unknown vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday night while he was walking down the center of Twin City Highway, also known as Texas Highway 347, near the intersection with Woodlawn St. according to a news release from the Texas DPS.
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
