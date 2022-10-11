ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

POLICE: Man with Orange ties killed in vehicle/bicycle collision

PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

2 juveniles arrested after police chase on I-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles were arrested following a police chase on I-10 from Vinton to Lake Charles, authorities say. The eastbound congestion from the chase began around the time I-10 west was opening up in Lake Charles after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a four-vehicle accident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide

A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
BEAUMONT, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas officer shoots, kills machete-wielding man, police say

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Texas police officer fatally shot a 62-year-old man who threatened him with a machete, authorities said. According to KBMT and KFDM, the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Church Loop in Lumberton. After receiving a call to help medical personnel, a Lumberton police officer arrived at the scene and encountered a man armed with a machete, authorities said.
LUMBERTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Charge lowered against Port Arthur woman accused in fatal stabbing

A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12NewsNow

Person struck by car along College St. Tuesday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are still investigating after a person was injured Tuesday night after being struck by a car late Tuesday night on College St west of Interstate 10. Beaumont Police and EMS responded to the accident in the 4500 block of College St near 23rd ST near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Eastbound traffic was briefly shutdown.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur man, 63, reportedly flees from police following crash

A Port Arthur man reportedly fleeing from an automobile crash in which he was at fault was indicted for leading police on a chase. Jesus Colin, 63, is accused of running several red lights with two police units following him with their lights activated. Port Arthur police were called Aug....
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Man who stole tip jar arrested after running from police

A 35-year-old transient who reportedly stole a tip jar from a Beaumont business in June was indicted last week for allegedly running from responding officers after the crime. Police were called June 21 to Hartz Chicken on 11th Street in reference to the theft of a tip jar. The caller gave a physical description of the man who was located moments later walking south on 11th Street a few blocks away from Hartz, according to court documents.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Drug charges, arson lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments

Possession of methamphetamines, mushrooms and cocaine and evading arrest were some of the charges that area people were indicted for last week. Adriel Tramaine Adams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin, for an incident that occurred April 13. Kayla Marie Bodine, 26, of Beaumont...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Man hit, killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday night along Twin City Highway

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the hit-and-run death of a man on Twin City Highway late Sunday night. A man was struck by an unknown vehicle around 11 p.m. Sunday night while he was walking down the center of Twin City Highway, also known as Texas Highway 347, near the intersection with Woodlawn St. according to a news release from the Texas DPS.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
mocomotive.com

Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says

According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
NEW CANEY, TX
