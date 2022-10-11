ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yantis, TX

KSST Radio

Margie Sewell Morrison

A funeral service for Margie Sewell Morrison, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Lantz and Bro. David Larkin officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Michael Morrison, Grant Morrison, Blake Morrison, Brady Atwood, Charles David Sewell, and Jamie Sonnen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Messenger Class of First United Methodist Church, Bill Morrison, Don Morrison, Ronny Young, Steve Young, and Alan Dement. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., prior to service time.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Carson Bradley Hicks

Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — October 7, 2022

The following land transactions were filed with and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office Sept. 15-Sept. 23, 2022:. The Ranches at River Ridge LLC to Chandana Reddy Katta, Vamshireddy Kethireddy, Nitya Kondakini, Chandrakala Mannapuram, Vijay Kumar Mannapuram, Sowmya Narra, Santhosh Reddy Purumandla and Anja Reddy Sandadi; tract in the AJ Butts survey.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fall Festival Sulphur Springs Saturday 10.15

The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially starts this Saturday in Sulphur Springs. The Parade lineup is 9:00 am and begins at 10:00. The route is from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness

Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
ketk.com

One Love Longview offers resources for East Texans in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide. Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:. Free...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

GMET family grows just a little bit bigger

A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels. Updated: 1 hour ago.
GILMER, TX
KDAF

$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas

It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
GILMER, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for October 12th, 2022

Dr. Andrew Yoder and Staff at I Focus Vision Center is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Man dies in ATV accident

Carson Hicks, 26, resident of Sulphur Springs passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6 after suffering fatal injuries from a ATV accident. Hicks was ejected from his ATV after striking a ravine near County Road 2333 during a hunting trip with friends. Hopkins County Sheriff ’s Deputies, Issac Foley, Zack Horn and Drew Fisher arrived on the scene following a report of the accident at 11:19 p.m. on Thursday evening.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
NewsBreak
Obituaries
easttexasradio.com

Gilmer Man Jailed After Chase, Pursuit

An Upshur County man was arrested after leading officers from Hallsville, Waskom, Harrison County, and Louisiana on a chase that began in Hallsville and ended when he crashed in Louisiana on I-20. They charged 40-year-old Dustin Taylor of Gilmer with Evading Arrest with a vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Oct. 5: Tickets For Hopkins County Stew Festival On Sale Now

It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
themonitor.net

Kemp ISD loses student, alum and teacher

Purple and white balloons are released early Oct. 10 in honor of KISD student Kadence Boykin. Also during the same weekend, the district made another release in the passing of fifth grade teacher Renea Keitch. “A valued member of the Kemp Intermediate staff since August 2022…will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her family,” the district’s release stated.
KEMP, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Oct. 11, 2022

HOOGE, MICHAEL PAUL – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. COTTON, SHAQUANDA MONAE – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. SCOTT, RAYMOND LEE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. HYMAN, LAURA ARLEND – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB;...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
