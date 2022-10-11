Read full article on original website
Margie Sewell Morrison
A funeral service for Margie Sewell Morrison, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Lantz and Bro. David Larkin officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Michael Morrison, Grant Morrison, Blake Morrison, Brady Atwood, Charles David Sewell, and Jamie Sonnen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Messenger Class of First United Methodist Church, Bill Morrison, Don Morrison, Ronny Young, Steve Young, and Alan Dement. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., prior to service time.
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Hopkins County United Way Another $15,000 Closer To Goal
Hopkins County United Way is $15,000 closer to meeting this year’s $150,000 campaign goal, which will benefit 18 local nonprofit agencies. As of the second campaign workers report meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, HCUW had raised a total of $26,522.27. After the kickoff of the 2022-2023 campaign at...
Another Successful Ag In The Classroom Hosted At Civic Center
Another successful year of Ag in the Classroom wrapped up Wednesday, with approximately 1,000 fourth graders bused to Hopkins County Civic Center to learn more about agriculture and its importance in our daily lives. Approximately 300 students attend the first session on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and about 700 more packed...
Wildcat Golf Wins Mount Pleasant Invitational
Sulphur Springs won the invitational, shooting 327 as a team. Monday’s win came thanks in large part due to Caleb Kesting, who took home 1st place with a score of 70 (-2). From there, men’s golf more or less shot as a team. Nick Burney was next up...
Hopkins County Records — October 7, 2022
The following land transactions were filed with and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office Sept. 15-Sept. 23, 2022:. The Ranches at River Ridge LLC to Chandana Reddy Katta, Vamshireddy Kethireddy, Nitya Kondakini, Chandrakala Mannapuram, Vijay Kumar Mannapuram, Sowmya Narra, Santhosh Reddy Purumandla and Anja Reddy Sandadi; tract in the AJ Butts survey.
Team Tennis Makes History, Reaches Area Round For First Time
For the first time in Sulphur Springs history, team tennis has reached the Area round. “We felt like we were gonna make history,” Coach Tony Martinez said following the 10-4 Bi-District win over Jacksonville. The team tennis coach said that has been their mantra for this squad, to make...
Volleyball Wins Second Straight, Continues Home Stand Friday
Sulphur Springs continues their second half of district play Friday at home when they host Liberty Eylau. Coach Bailey Dorner’s team beat the Lady Leopards on their home court earlier this season, and hope to complete the season sweep over Liberty Eylau. The two schools played tug-of-war as each...
easttexasradio.com
Fall Festival Sulphur Springs Saturday 10.15
The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially starts this Saturday in Sulphur Springs. The Parade lineup is 9:00 am and begins at 10:00. The route is from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all...
Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness
Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
ketk.com
One Love Longview offers resources for East Texans in need
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide. Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:. Free...
KTRE
GMET family grows just a little bit bigger
A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels. Updated: 1 hour ago.
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
Dinner Bell Menu for October 12th, 2022
Dr. Andrew Yoder and Staff at I Focus Vision Center is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Mugshot Monday: Unbelievable, 73 People Went To Jail In Smith County Last Weekend
Each weekday the Smith County Sheriff's office releases a list of people booked into the Smith County Jail from the previous day or weekend. After receiving the report today (Monday, October 10th), it seemed as if law enforcement in and around Smith County, Texas were performing their jobs quite well last weekend.
ssnewstelegram.com
Man dies in ATV accident
Carson Hicks, 26, resident of Sulphur Springs passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6 after suffering fatal injuries from a ATV accident. Hicks was ejected from his ATV after striking a ravine near County Road 2333 during a hunting trip with friends. Hopkins County Sheriff ’s Deputies, Issac Foley, Zack Horn and Drew Fisher arrived on the scene following a report of the accident at 11:19 p.m. on Thursday evening.
easttexasradio.com
Gilmer Man Jailed After Chase, Pursuit
An Upshur County man was arrested after leading officers from Hallsville, Waskom, Harrison County, and Louisiana on a chase that began in Hallsville and ended when he crashed in Louisiana on I-20. They charged 40-year-old Dustin Taylor of Gilmer with Evading Arrest with a vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
Chamber Connection – Oct. 5: Tickets For Hopkins County Stew Festival On Sale Now
It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
themonitor.net
Kemp ISD loses student, alum and teacher
Purple and white balloons are released early Oct. 10 in honor of KISD student Kadence Boykin. Also during the same weekend, the district made another release in the passing of fifth grade teacher Renea Keitch. “A valued member of the Kemp Intermediate staff since August 2022…will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her family,” the district’s release stated.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 11, 2022
HOOGE, MICHAEL PAUL – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. COTTON, SHAQUANDA MONAE – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. SCOTT, RAYMOND LEE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. HYMAN, LAURA ARLEND – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB;...
