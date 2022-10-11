Read full article on original website
Mobile is going Greek this week, with Greek Fest!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Greek Fest kicked off Thursday at the Annunciation Orthodox Church on Ann Street in Midtown Mobile. The star of the festival is the food! Festival-goers are able to enjoy everything from authentic gyros, spanakopita, lamb shank, and Greek fries. You can’t forget about the...
Jubilee Festival of Arts to shutdown Main Street in Daphne: What else you need to know
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food. The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and […]
The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain venues
The following information was provided by The Courtyard on Dauphin and Oak & Fountain management:. Oak & Fountain is located in Grand Bay. This location is exactly what I picture when I think of a “white tent event”. You’ll drive in through our beautiful oak trees and be greeted by the large fountain to the left side of our gorgeous red brick home. The home’s front pouch is lined with tall white columns and low steps, perfect for a bridal shoot. The right front side of the grounds is open for endless possibilities of fun. It’s easy to picture bounce houses for kids on a summer day or large white tents with Edison bulbs strung across a sweet Alabama evening. As you continue around the right side, you’ll find another fountain, picture perfect for a bride & groom to exchange vows and a first kiss. This venue is especially unique because it has a feature most venues don’t. Nineteen fully loaded Airbnb rooms are available for rent throughout the year. This can be the perfect opportunity for family members staying from out of town or someone just needing to get away from the sounds of the city. Because we have the rooms and event space, this is a perfect location for a business or church retreat.
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Shelby Mitchel joined Chelsey on Studio10 to check out what is happening on the Gulf Coast this weekend! Details are below:. JUBILEE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS- Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 10am-4pm, Lott Park, Main Street, Olde Towne Daphne. The Jubilee Festival of Arts features more than 130 local and regional artists....
34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts
The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts the Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts in conjunction with the City of Daphne each year. Art, music & local cuisine meet southern charm at this annual festival set along the oak-lined streets of Olde Towne Daphne. The Jubilee Festival of Art features more than 130 local and regional artists. The festival also features the Jubilee Market for local food makers. Other attractions include entertainment, delicious food and Kids Art.
Sky will clear this afternoon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sky will slowly clear this afternoon and you can expect cloudless conditions for tonight and Friday. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon and thankfully we’ll be back in the mid 50s at daybreak tomorrow. Highs stay in the mid to low 80s through the weekend. Next week, another front moves through and this could knock highs down to the upper 60s by Tuesday.
Haunted Ghost Tours in downtown Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola, the oldest European settlement in the United States, is well known for its haunted history and ghostly white beaches. Spirits of Seville Quarter Ghost Tour and Luncheon!*. Do YOU dare dine inside one of Pensacola’s oldest buildings at its MOST. HAUNTED restaurant?. Come investigate...
Williamson on-campus stadium construction hits a snag after site survey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school stadiums at four Mobile County Public Schools are well on their way toward being finished. Williamson High School is the lone stadium that has yet to break ground. Which isn’t sitting well with the school’s alumni association. “We’re homeless. We want that...
Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn on ‘Dream Day’ for the FOX10 Playground Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn talks about “Dream Day” for the FOX10 Playground Project. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
utv44.com
Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
Mermaids and Pirates returns to the Mississippi Aquarium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mermaids and Pirates returns to Mississippi Aquarium on October 13-16 and October 20-23. With a paid general admission ticket, Mississippi Aquarium guests can see the mermaids in Aquatic Wonders. They dive Thursday through Sunday, with meet and greet opportunities included in the price of an Aquarium admission.
3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
Susan G. Komen’s Live Pink program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Susan G. Komen annual Live Pink program is returning for its fourth consecutive year during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year Komen has partnered with over 20 companies committed to helping fund research and services that support people living with breast cancer. Sarah Rosales, Vice...
Gulf Coast Spotlight: University of South Alabama Student-Run Free Clinic
The University of South Alabama Student-Run Free Clinic (USA SRFC) is student-led initiative with the purpose of enhancing wellness amongst underserved populations in Mobile, Alabama. Through the USA SRFC, students across multiple health and social science disciplines collaborate to empower patients through health education, the promotion of health literacy, and improving access to community health resources. The clinic aims to provide experiential learning for students to practice clinical and communication skills, while also improving sensitivity to vulnerable populations and promoting a lifelong commitment to service.
Thousands gather to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s the end of an era for cruise passengers in Mobile as thousands filled the cruise terminal to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. “I love this ship it’s having a proper farewell so it’s amazing,” said Geoffrey Lara. “I will be happy...
Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting their 51st Annual Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Their main entertainment is the Mobile Big Band Society and other local talents. They say they’ll have delicious food, giant slides, games, candy, baked goods, white elephant sale, plant sale, and so much more! Their very popular Mega-Raffle, Cash Raffle, and Sister’s Raffle will also be back! This years event will be outside for the first time since COVID.
Gulf Coast Challenge expected to bring a major economic impact to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re one month away from this year’s 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There will be a week full of events, ending with football at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium between Alabama A&M and Jackson State. Organizers expect this year’s game to be one of the largest games hosted at Ladd Stadium. “We’re on track to […]
foodieflashpacker.com
Where to Find The Best Pizza In Orange Beach, Alabama
Renowned for its spectacular sunsets, fabulous beaches, and incredibly fresh seafood, Orange Beach is one of Alabama’s most beautiful holiday spots. However, you might start to yearn for some excellent pizza after all that tanning and strolling along the seaside. And, If you are a resident or a tourist...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 66-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in an intersection this morning in Foley, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said Donald Gregory of Foley was killed while walking in the intersection of Highway 98 and Hickory Street around 5 a.m. An accident investigation is currently ongoing, and police are asking people to avoid the area until about 9 a.m. if possible.
The lure of south Alabama’s Storybook Castles and its characters
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a land not far away from the bustle of modern-day happenings is an enchanted place perfectly nestled and nearly hidden in downtown Fairhope. The whimsy of these castles attracts the curious looking for the unexpected. A glass bottle, a saw blade, a crab, exquisite art and a dish can be […]
