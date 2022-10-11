ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Jeff 'looking forward to the challenge' against unbeaten Kokomo

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE - This is the Week 9 tune-up Lafayette Jeff has been wanting.

An undefeated Kokomo team visits Scheumann Stadium Friday night in a game expected to challenge the Bronchos for four quarters.

In the last five years, Kokomo had always seemed to be the last legitimate competition prior to the sectional for Lafayette Jeff, but that game had been scheduled for Week 5.

The Bronchos would go on to outscore their final four opponents by 188 points last season, 170 in 2020, 188 in 2019, 208 in 2018 and 179 in 2017. The average margin of victory in Weeks 5-9 from 2017-21 was 46.7 points.

Only one of those games, a 37-31 victory over Marion in 2017, was close.

"That is the beauty of this game being played when it is being played," Lafayette Jeff coach Pat Shanley said. "We aspire to have success in the postseason and this is a game that is going to expose some issues for us. We are looking forward to the challenge."

As much fun as it is to score six, seven, eight, nine, 10 touchdowns and bury a team by halftime, it's more fun to know the fourth quarter is meaningful and the team needs to step up and make a key play in a crucial moment.

"It is definitely more enjoyable to play four quarters, especially being a senior and knowing we're getting close to the end," senior defensive end Kollin Leap said. "It is fun to compete."

The revamped North Central Conference schedule saw two of Jeff's tougher games moved into the final four weeks of the season. The Bronchos also bumped up their non-conference schedule with the addition of Cathedral and Michigan City.

Lafayette Jeff isn't concerned with regular season records as much as they are about postseason success.

To do that, they need to know areas of weakness, something Kokomo can expose.

"It will show how good we actually are, how well we actually prep," senior receiver Chet Adams said. "Right now we could go out there and not prep at all and still beat some teams, but we've really been working hard and fixing the discipline that we've needed, just with the little things. That will really show against an undefeated team like Kokomo.

"You can go out there and mess up and still score on that play and it kind of gets brushed away. Now, if we mess up against good teams and they make the play, you are the center of attention if you messed up. You can notice it and get it fixed."

Cathedral was Week 1 and mistakes are expected that early in the season.

Lafayette Jeff's only other loss was more telling, 34-27 against Harrison on Sept. 23. That game likely meant no NCC championship for the Bronchos for a second straight season because of a loss to their county rival.

It also lit a fire under the coaching staff and team.

"After the Harrison game, it left a bad taste in everyone's mouth and I feel like we changed how we came out to practice," Leap said. "I feel like some people felt entitled before because we had beaten three teams and shut them out (in consecutive weeks). Then we played a good team in Harrison. All of us have focused on the little things and not taken everything for granted. We're going to come out and compete and play our game."

Kokomo will be the chance to showcase that.

Lafayette Jeff certainly looked highly motivated the week after that Harrison loss in a 50-point victory over McCutcheon.

Kokomo, though, boasts the league's best defense on average and a solid offense to go with it.

Even if Lafayette Jeff comes out at its best, it's not expected to be a runaway.

"We want to be in a dogfight this time of year. Our kids need a dogfight this time of year," Shanley said. "It's a great challenge against a great opponent.

"I think our kids understand the Kokomo program, the history they have and the success they've had under the Colby family. There shouldn't be any issue keeping our kids dialed in."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Kokomo (8-0) at Lafayette Jeff (6-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

Sagarin ratings: Kokomo 72.99, Lafayette Jeff 78.24

Series history: Lafayette Jeff has won five straight meetings, including 34-14 last season.

About Kokomo: The Wildkats average 42.6 points and allow 8.1. ... Kokomo is ranked fourth in the Class 4A coaches poll and fifth in the Associated Press poll. ... The Wildkats would clinch their first North Central Conference title since 2016 with a victory. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Evan Barker (22-40, 377 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT). ... Rushing: Darrian Story (92 car., 774 yards, 11 TD), Keegan Name (79 car., 620 yards, 6 TD), Barker (78 car., 610 yards, 13 TD). ... Receiving: Andrew Barker (10 rec., 216 yards, 1 TD). ... Tackles: Shayne Spear (35), Reis Beard (27). ... Interceptions: Rondell Green (2), Devon Thomas (2), Name (2). ... Kicking: Jackson Siefert-Barnes (32-35 PAT, 1-1 FG, long of 25).

About Lafayette Jeff: The Bronchos average 45.8 points and allow 16.8. ... Lafayette Jeff has allowed more than 17 points in just one conference game. ... The Bronchos can earn a share of the North Central Conference title with a win and a Harrison loss to Richmond. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Ethan Smith (44-56, 748 yards, 10 TD, 2 INT). ... Rushing: Glenn Patterson (78 car., 618 yards, 5 TD), Siah Powers (30 car., 318 yards, 8 TD). ... Receiving: Asa Koeppen (21 rec., 469 yards, 9 TD), Abram Ritchie (19 rec., 375 yards, 5 TD), Brandon Jackson (18 rec., 247 yards, 4 TD). ... Tackles: Jordan Scowden (53), Durya Minor (52). ... Sacks: JoJo Houston (2.5), Joshua Milian (2), Kollin Leap (2). ... Interceptions: Micah Lillard (2). ... Kicking: Joel Garrido (41-43 PAT, 3-3 FG, long of 39).

Coach Shanley's take: "Obviously they are playing for a championship, so they are going to be highly motivated playing against us. They have a great staff, a great program, great kids and a senior-led team. That is what you want this time of year."

