Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 101522
Sunday will start off dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start from the SW then shift to the WNW. Highs remain similar to Saturday in the low 50s. A chance for showers returns in the evening and overnight hours. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 101522. Sunday...
WOOD
Grand Valley State vs Ferris State
‘Ladies Throw Pink’ raises money for free breast …. 'Ladies Throw Pink' raises money for free breast cancer screenings. Increasing cloudiness with a chance of a (mostly light) shower in the mid-late afternoon. (Oct. 16, 2022) Wayne State vs Davenport. Michigan dominates Penn State at Big House. Michigan dominates...
WOOD
Great Lakes record 100 drownings for third consecutive year
Following two more weekend drownings on Lake Michigan, the Great Lakes have surpassed 100 lives lost in 2022 — reaching that mark for the third consecutive year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. (Oct. 13, 2022) Great Lakes record 100 drownings for third consecutive …. Following two...
WOOD
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:20 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said that there was a crash on westbound I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange. No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Takeaways from the MI gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon faced off on our debate stage Thursday. (Oct. 14, 2022) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon faced off on our debate stage Thursday. (Oct. 14, 2022) Family hosts charity lacrosse game in honor of college …. Family hosts charity lacrosse...
Comments / 0