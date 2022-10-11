Teen shot by fired San Antonio cop in McDonald's parking lot on life support, family attorney says
Erik Cantu, the teen shot by since-terminated San Antonio police officer James Brennand while eating in his vehicle at a North Side McDonald's, is on life support, according to his attorney.
"We will inform you that he's still in critical condition and literally fighting for his life every minute of the day, as his body has endured a tremendous amount of trauma," Cantu family attorney Brian Powers said in a statement.
In the statement, Powers said 17-year-old Cantu underwent several surgeries to repair organs damaged by Brennand's bullets. The teen remains sedated and needs equipment to "keep his lungs breathing," the attorney also said.
The encounter between Brennand and Cantu happened after the officer showed up to a 10:45 p.m. disturbance call on Oct. 2 and noticed a car in the McDonald's parking lot that he thought had evaded him the night before, according to earlier media reports.
Body-cam video released by SAPD shows Brennand fling open the car's door, surprising Cantu and a female passenger as they eat. The clip shows the car roll backward, although it's unclear whether the teen driver put it in reverse or his foot left the brake pedal.
The video shows Brennand open fire as Cantu's vehicle moves in reverse.
The officer then unloaded additional rounds as the teen attempted to drive out of the parking lot, firing 10 rounds in total.
Brennand told SAPD officials he was hit by the vehicle's door as it moved in reverse, according to KSAT. However, he was fired three days later for violating department tactics , training and procedures, according to Chief William McManus.
A protest calling for Brennand's arrest is scheduled to take place in front of SAPD headquarters, 315 S. Santa Rosa Ave., at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
