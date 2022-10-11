ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Teen shot by fired San Antonio cop in McDonald's parking lot on life support, family attorney says

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BrfL_0iUZWu7K00
On Friday, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales dropped the criminal charges filed against Erik Cantu.
Erik Cantu, the teen shot by since-terminated San Antonio police officer James Brennand while eating in his vehicle at a North Side McDonald's, is on life support, according to his attorney.

"We will inform you that he's still in critical condition and literally fighting for his life every minute of the day, as his body has endured a tremendous amount of trauma," Cantu family attorney Brian Powers said in a statement.

In the statement, Powers said 17-year-old Cantu underwent several surgeries to repair organs damaged by Brennand's bullets. The teen remains sedated and needs equipment to "keep his lungs breathing," the attorney also said.

The encounter between Brennand and Cantu happened after the officer showed up to a 10:45 p.m. disturbance call on Oct. 2 and noticed a car in the McDonald's parking lot that he thought had evaded him the night before, according to earlier media reports.

Body-cam video released by SAPD shows Brennand fling open the car's door, surprising Cantu and a female passenger as they eat. The clip shows the car roll backward, although it's unclear whether the teen driver put it in reverse or his foot left the brake pedal.

The video shows Brennand open fire as Cantu's vehicle moves in reverse.

The officer then unloaded additional rounds as the teen attempted to drive out of the parking lot, firing 10 rounds in total.

Brennand told SAPD officials he was hit by the vehicle's door as it moved in reverse, according to KSAT. However, he was fired three days later for violating department tactics , training and procedures, according to Chief William McManus.

A protest calling for Brennand's arrest is scheduled to take place in front of SAPD headquarters, 315 S. Santa Rosa Ave., at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Brennand And Cantu#Sapd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
devinenews.com

Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life

Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
DEVINE, TX
KSAT 12

Cibolo police asking for help identifying alleged porch pirate

SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police said cameras captured a man stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Willow Brook at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. He had exited...
CIBOLO, TX
kurv.com

Fired SAPD Officer Out Of Jail

The former San Antonio police officer facing felony charges for shooting a teenager is out of jail. James Brennand was released on a 200-thousand-dollar bond Wednesday morning following his arrest on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Brennand is accused of unjustly firing shots at 17-year-old Erik...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
418
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy