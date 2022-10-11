Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris, I'm begging you to stop talking about marijuana
"Kamala Harris has little credibility when talking about pardoning past convictions for marijuana possession."
Vox
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.
New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going
The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces He Will Launch New Podcast, PAC and Gun Safety Initiative
"The past few months gave me a new perspective on politics," the embattled former governor claims in a new video announcing his myriad projects A little more than a year after an explosive report from the New York attorney general precipitated his political downfall, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's back — with a PAC, a podcast and an initiative aimed at gun safety. "We have a lot to talk about to catch up," 64-year-old Cuomo says in a video posted Wednesday. He continues: "After working 24/7 in public service for many years,...
New York State Man Arrested Three Times in Less Than Two Days
Police say a New York state man was arrested three times in 36 hours after a domestic dispute spiraled out of control. Stories like these have many to question New York's controversial bail reform law. Officials say this recent suspect is now facing multiple charges of criminal contempt. But while three arrests in less than two days sounds like a lot, it's not as uncommon as you might think.
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
New York sheriffs refuse to aggressively enforce strict new gun law: 'Unfairly targets law-abiding citizens'
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Niagara Falls Mayor says city unable to host NYC migrants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As more and more buses full of migrants from the southern border continue to roll up to New York City, New York Mayor Eric Adams continues to press the Biden Administration for aid as the city scrambles to find housing for the more than 17,000 asylum seekers they have taken on this fiscal year.
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
New Yorkers open homes to bused migrants
Individual volunteers are opening their homes as jam-packed shelters are forcing many migrants to sleep in the streets.
Jewish gun club sues New York over law restricting firearms from places of worship
A Jewish gun club in New York is suing the state over the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which prevents concealed-carry permit holders from bringing their weapons to places of worship.
Amazon suspended workers who refused to work after a fire broke out in a New York warehouse
Amazon confirmed that some employees had been placed on paid investigatory suspension while the company looked into the incident.
National Record Set in New York State Broken a Week Later
Records are meant to fall. Roger Maris' American League home run record recently fell after 61 years, when the Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 62nd HR of the 2022 season. As in many cases, records can stand for decades. But in this particular story, a national record has fallen after just a little over one week.
Senator Gillibrand announces $60 million in emergency supplemental LIHEAP funding
As winter approaches many residents may wonder how they can plan to pay their heating bills. Well, U.S. senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured 1 billion dollars in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding.
Retired NYPD and GOP congressional hopeful Anthony D’Esposito is in the hot seat again for losing his gun
A retired New York City police detective running for Congress on Long Island was disciplined by the NYPD for leaving his gun unattended in a car in 2015 and working as a DJ without police department permission, the Daily News has learned. Anthony D’Esposito, a Republican, is vying to fill...
