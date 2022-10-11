Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Traffic delays heading into the US on Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're headed to the United States from Canada, you'll want to give yourself plenty of time. The latest traffic update shows there is a 1-2 hour delay into the US at the Peace Bridge. There's no word on what is causing the long delay. The...
Niagara Co. working to make opioid settlement fund recommendations
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Outside of Niagara Falls proper and the city of Lockport, it's all rural communities in Niagara County. "There are some nuances relative to meeting the needs in the rural communities," said Niagara County Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Director Laura Kelemen. But that doesn't mean...
App helps EMTs coordinate with emergency room at Buffalo hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health has started using an app that helps EMTs better communicate with emergency rooms, and says it may be a potential saver, especially when seconds count. It's called Pulsara and installed on an EMTs smartphone or tablet, allowing them to engage in real-time consultation with...
Massachusetts Avenue Project holding "Raising the Roots" on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two local groups that help under-served communities access fresh food are getting a boost from the federal government. The USDA has awarded a grant of more than $365,000 to the Massachusetts Avenue Project and Grassroots Gardens of Western New York. The money will help both groups...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cat thrown from moving vehicle in Niagara Falls
In a Facebook post, the Niagara SPCA said the cat was thrown out of the driver side window of a Jeep Wrangler.
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
Niagara County holding hazardous waste drop off November 5
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Niagara County has announced their next household hazardous waste drop-off event is scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The event is only open to Niagara County residents and you must register prior to drop-off. The drop-off is being held at the North Tonawanda Department of Public...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
West Seneca couple gives back to Roswell after husband survives cancer
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 2019, David Hubert felt a lump on the side of his neck. When he went to the doctor and got it checked out, he was told he needed a CAT scan. “He said you’re going now, today.” Dave thought his doctor was joking when he told him he had throat […]
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
NYS increases minimum wage for home care aides
ALBANY, N.Y. — Home care aides will soon see an increase in their paycheck. The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Thursday that the minimum wage for home care aides is increasing. The change went into effect on October 1, 2022. The minimum wage for home care...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buffalo landlord arraigned after allegedly exposing tenant to unsafe lead levels
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo landlord was arraigned on one count of a willful violation of health laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to hold 'on the spot' hiring event October 25
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nurses are in high demand across the country and in Western New York. The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting an 'on the spot' hiring event for registered nurses on Tuesday, October 25 from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center at 7708 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.
Selfless Among Us: Dr. Nick Hopkins Neurosurgeon & Renegade
BUFFALO, N.Y. — He often says he's more well known in Beijing or Bangkok than he is in Buffalo or Batavia, but whether or not he's a household name, the local retired neurosurgeon has left an indelible mark in the treatment of stroke and vascular disease. Dr. L. Nelson "Nick" Hopkins, III, is being recognized as one of WGRZ's "Selfless Among Us."
Man shot in the foot, police investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
Lake View man puts massive 'Bills Mafia' sign on his roof honoring his wife
LAKE VIEW, N.Y. — A love like the one Mike Lips found in his wife Sharon Lips is one most of us would consider ourselves lucky to ever have. "It had to be five months before I even asked her out for a date. From that point on, it was just magic," Lips said.
Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State
The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
West Seneca police locate missing vulnerable adult
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca police say they have located a woman who was reported missing early Wednesday morning. According to the department, the woman was last heard from around 4 p.m. Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the department shared an update on social media, stating that the woman had been located and was safely reunited with her family.
Funeral arrangements set for Bergum family; gift card drive happening for children
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral arrangements have been set for the Bergum family, who were killed in what police are calling a triple-murder suicide. Investigators say Erik Bergum last Thursday shot and killed his wife, Mary Beth, at their home in Clarence. They say he then shot his mother, Nancy,...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1