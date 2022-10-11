ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foot injury sidelines Purdue running back Dylan Downing

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue is expected to be without running back Dylan Downing for at least a couple of games after the junior suffered a foot injury in the victory at Maryland, the Journal & Courier has learned.

If the timetable is accurate, Downing could return for the Nov. 5 matchup against Iowa. The Boilermakers play Nebraska on Saturday and travel to Wisconsin on Oct. 22 before their off week in late October.

Downing and Devin Mockobee have handled the bulk of the running game since King Doerue has been dealing with a calf injury. Doerue has missed the last four games.

If Doerue doesn’t return this week, Mockobee and Kobe Lewis become the main running backs. The Boilermakers could also use Tyrone Tracy in the backfield as an option.

Downing rushed for 113 yards against Florida Atlantic and Mockobee gained 112 yards on the ground at Minnesota to give the offense back-to-back 100-yard rushers. Downing has rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

