Las Vegas, NV

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch

Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Video Shows Davante Adams Shoving Production Crew Member After 'MNF' Loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams "is facing NFL discipline" and "potentially even a suspension" in relation to the incident in which he shoved a Monday Night Football production crew member following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. "The league is...
NFL
