Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Related
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch
Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
iheart.com
Video Shows Davante Adams Shoving Production Crew Member After 'MNF' Loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams "is facing NFL discipline" and "potentially even a suspension" in relation to the incident in which he shoved a Monday Night Football production crew member following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. "The league is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bills rookie could steal veteran’s job based on play vs. Steelers (Encouraged/worried)
The depth of the Buffalo Bills was on display against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Buffalo entered the game down multiple starters, but you never would have known it watching the game. On defense, players like Tyrel Dodson, Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson flew all over the field while making numerous plays.
Raiders WR Davante Adams could be facing suspension for off-field shove
Things went from bad to worse for the Raiders in Week 5. Not only did they fail to get the win in Kansas City after leading 17-0, but they could be without their star receiver when they return from the bye week. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Davante Adams...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
Yardbarker
Robert Saleh Sends Warning To League About Carl Lawson
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is on fire lately. After sending the team’s critics a warning back in September, he’s issuing another warning to the league. This warning is over edge rusher Carl Lawson, one of their key defensive players. So what is the warning, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
USA TODAY Sports' Week 6 NFL picks: Cowboys-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs early season monster matchups
Early claims to AFC and NFC supremacy at stake as Dallas and Philly battle for NFC East, while Buffalo and Kansas City reprise playoff classic.
Panthers’ potential trade candidates, players available after firing Rhule
The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the plug. After two-plus uninspiring seasons that produced an 11-27 record, owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach. The Panthers will go through a full search for their next head...
Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline
There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams may want to swap talented players for future assets. Organizations have until the Nov. 1 trade deadline to make deals with other teams, so expect the moves to pick up through the rest of October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 keys for Bears win on TNF + final score prediction
When betting lines opened for this Thursday’s Bears game against the Commanders, the Bears found themselves home underdogs, despite Washington’s 1-4 record. Before long, however, the lines moved to make the Bears the favorites. That didn’t last either, and as of Wednesday afternoon the Bears were deemed dogs again. The roller coaster ride for oddsmakers could foreshadow how the game plays out in primetime. Neither team has looked consistently effective on offense or defense, which may lead to a back and forth affair. Here’s how the Bears can set themselves up to get back in the win column ahead of their pseudo bye-week.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Stroud, Young first players picked
Former Carolina Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule's firing is the first domino to fall, signaling that NFL changes are in the Autumn air. Generally, once a head coach is released and a team has no definitive franchise quarterback, expect massive organizational changes to occur. To that end, there are several...
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover
Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bears fans roast team's orange uniforms on Facebook
The Bears are debuting their new, orange alternate uniforms on Thursday against the Washington Commanders. The uniform features a new helmet and a bright orange tone. Some Bears fans have jokes about the team's uniforms and their performance in the team's Facebook comments. "Don't work on the helmets, work on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smith says orange uniforms 'look like a highlighter'
The Bears are debuting their new, orange alternate uniforms on Thursday against the Washington Commanders. The uniform features a new helmet and a bright orange tone. Roquan Smith claims he thinks the uniforms are "cool," but jokes about the look of them. "I think it’s pretty sweet. It’s a helmet....
Bills sign Brandin Bryant to one-year contract
Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant again signed with the Buffalo Bills. The team announced the transaction on Tuesday. It’s a one-year deal. Bryant was released prior to Buffalo’s recent 38-3 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills had done so because they had to move players around their roster and practice squad in order to cover their depth needs due to injuries.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 1