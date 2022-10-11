Read full article on original website
Biden's proposed gig worker rule could deal a major blow to small businesses
The Biden administration has proposed a new rule that could re-classify millions of gig workers as employees, a move that could deal a significant blow to small businesses across the country. The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a new proposal that would make it more difficult for companies to classify...
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash tumble as Biden administration proposes gig-worker rule that eases path to full employee
The proposed rule would base the determination of whether to classify a worker as a contractor or employee on a broad assessment.
Proposed labor rule could give millions of gig workers employee status
The Biden administration is proposing a new labor rule that could classify millions of gig workers as employees — a move that would challenge the low-cost labor models behind Silicon Valley heavyweights such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash.
Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors
The U.S. Department of Labor will be issuing new rules to outline which workers are employees and which are independent contractors.
Biden independent contractor rule has implications for financial services
The Department of Labor unveiled a proposal today that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending several industries, including financial services. Who is considered a company's employee, who is entitled to various legal protections, and who is an independent contractor has shifted over...
US News and World Report
Explainer-How a U.S. Rule on Independent Contracting Will Affect Workers, Businesses
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee,...
CNBC
Biden’s new gig worker policy could be crushing news for Uber and Lyft, analysts say
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the Volvo Group powertrain manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Md., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. A new policy proposal unveiled by the Biden administration on Tuesday could throw major companies that rely on gig workers into disarray and fundamentally change the current business landscape, analysts say.
Fast Company
The Labor Department’s new proposal would be a huge win for gig worker advocates
The Labor Department unveiled a proposal on Tuesday that would impose additional barriers on companies trying to claim workers as independent contractors rather than employees, which some believe could overhaul the business models of rideshare and delivery giants. The new rule would essentially take the form of a test, which...
Washington Examiner
Biden proposes tighter independent contractor rules, denting Uber and Lyft stocks
The Biden administration released a proposal Tuesday that would make it more difficult for companies such as Uber to treat workers as independent contractors. The proposal was the latest rule floated by the administration and has big implications for the gig economy, which has gained in recent years as more people hail rides and have meals delivered over apps.
msn.com
‘Gig work’ rule is in Biden administration’s crosshairs, sending DoorDash and Lyft stocks to all-time lows
The Labor Department on Tuesday proposed a rule that could cut at the heart of the business models of Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., DoorDash Inc. and other companies that primarily rely on “gig workers,” and could affect the classification of contract workers in many other industries. The...
Jalopnik
Uber/Lyft Drivers One Step Closer To Becoming Employees
Uber and Lyft certainly won’t be happy about this, but the New York Times reports that the Labor Department has issued a proposal that would make it significantly easier for rideshare drivers to be considered employees. Along with stronger worker protections, drivers would also get company benefits they currently don’t have access to as contractors.
bloomberglaw.com
freightwaves.com
Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors
The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Federal proposal could reclassify third-party delivery drivers as employees
The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that could reclassify many independent contractors—including third-party delivery drivers—as employees. If approved, it could threaten the business models of companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats, which rely on independent contractors to deliver restaurant food and other products. The...
Business Report: making gig workers full-fledged employees
The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that could put more gig workers on company payrolls, scrapping a Trump administration rule from 2021 that made it easier for firms to classify workers as independent contractors.
