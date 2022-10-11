ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

US News and World Report

Explainer-How a U.S. Rule on Independent Contracting Will Affect Workers, Businesses

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee,...
Fast Company

The Labor Department’s new proposal would be a huge win for gig worker advocates

The Labor Department unveiled a proposal on Tuesday that would impose additional barriers on companies trying to claim workers as independent contractors rather than employees, which some believe could overhaul the business models of rideshare and delivery giants. The new rule would essentially take the form of a test, which...
Washington Examiner

Biden proposes tighter independent contractor rules, denting Uber and Lyft stocks

The Biden administration released a proposal Tuesday that would make it more difficult for companies such as Uber to treat workers as independent contractors. The proposal was the latest rule floated by the administration and has big implications for the gig economy, which has gained in recent years as more people hail rides and have meals delivered over apps.
Jalopnik

Uber/Lyft Drivers One Step Closer To Becoming Employees

Uber and Lyft certainly won’t be happy about this, but the New York Times reports that the Labor Department has issued a proposal that would make it significantly easier for rideshare drivers to be considered employees. Along with stronger worker protections, drivers would also get company benefits they currently don’t have access to as contractors.
bloomberglaw.com

Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law

An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
freightwaves.com

Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors

The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
The Associated Press

Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies

The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Federal proposal could reclassify third-party delivery drivers as employees

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that could reclassify many independent contractors—including third-party delivery drivers—as employees. If approved, it could threaten the business models of companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats, which rely on independent contractors to deliver restaurant food and other products. The...
