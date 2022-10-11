Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman are fighting hard for Black voters who might make the difference in their close race.

It’s a voting bloc that traditionally lines up solidly behind Democrats.

But some community activists worry that the party hasn’t come up with a unified message for candidates and hasn’t done enough to ensure turnout.

Fetterman is touting his past work to free people who may have been imprisoned unjustly.

Oz and Republicans are seeking to tie Fetterman to increases in crime and violence.

In a close race, peeling off just a few Black voters — or an absence of enthusiasm — could make the difference.

