‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Charlotte Hope to Star in True Crime Series ‘Catch Me a Killer’

Darnella Frazier never would have recorded the video of George Floyd's death, which helped convict Derek Chauvin, had she said no to her cousin's request to walk to the store. Her cousin, 9-year-old Judeah Reynolds, wanted to buy candy but was too young to walk alone. Reynolds was persistent, and Frazier finally agreed to the walk. Both Reynolds and Frazier would soon be caught up in history.

