‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Charlotte Hope to Star in True Crime Series ‘Catch Me a Killer’

‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series
Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane: 'One of the funniest people I've met'
Stars from the "Harry Potter" universe are paying tribute to Hogwart's resident gentle half-giant, Robbie Coltrane, who died on Friday. In a statement provided to CNN by a representative, Daniel Radcliffe called Coltrane, 72 -- who played Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film franchise -- "one of the funniest people I've met" and recalled how the actor "used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set."
A walk to the store: Youngest witness in Derek Chauvin trial writes book to help children cope with trauma
Darnella Frazier never would have recorded the video of George Floyd's death, which helped convict Derek Chauvin, had she said no to her cousin's request to walk to the store. Her cousin, 9-year-old Judeah Reynolds, wanted to buy candy but was too young to walk alone. Reynolds was persistent, and Frazier finally agreed to the walk. Both Reynolds and Frazier would soon be caught up in history.
