‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Charlotte Hope to Star in True Crime Series ‘Catch Me a Killer’

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Shtisel’ Producer Abot Hameiri Unveils Fremantle-Sold ‘East Side,’ With Yehuda Levi (EXCLUSIVE)
Fremantle has acquired international distribution rights to “East Side,” the latest series from “Shtisel” producer Abot Hameiri, starring Yehuda Levi, a Series Mania 2022 best actor winner for “Fire Dance.” Taking 100% ownership of Abot Hameiri last year, Fremantle, which also co-financed the series, will bring “East Side” onto the market at this next week’s Mipcom trade fair and conference in Cannes. To debut on Israel’s Kan 11 channel, “East Side” turns on Momi, a former Israeli secret service agent hired to take over a Palestinian neighbourhood, one home at a time. He attempts one last sale in order to set up for life...
The Week on Stage: From Good to Peaky Blinders – The Redemption of Thomas Shelby
It’s been a week of intriguing new shows, with theatre mixing with other art forms via a Peaky Blinders dance show and an opera based on the life of Kurt Cobain. Plus, there was a major return to the West End for Doctor Who star David Tennant.Join us next week when we’ll be reviewing the RSC’s production of Studio Ghibli hit My Neighbour Totoro and the new Royal Ballet show from Crystal Pite.Good – Harold Pinter Theatre â â â ââ“We are good people,” says Anne, John Halder’s lover in Good. But can they be? The playwright Alan Plater described CP Taylor’s 1982...
Hitler’s watercolours are best ignored, but you have to reckon with the power of Eric Gill
Can a work of art be separated from its creator? The question that has engaged some of our greatest philosophers is soon also to engage a Channel 4 studio audience, which is to be presented with works by such artists as Hitler, Eric Gill and Rolf Harris. (Decisions will be mediated by Jimmy Carr via a hammer.)
Comments / 0