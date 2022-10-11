Read full article on original website
ktoe.com
North Mankato Announces Culture and Rec Programming
The City’s Fall 2022 Culture & Recreation programs are now accepting registrations. Offerings include:. • Active Aging class (a low impact senior exercise class) o Held Wednesday mornings from 9:15-10:00 a.m. beginning October 5th o Located in the North Mankato Police Annex. • Red Cross Certification classes including Adult...
ktoe.com
Brewing New Ideas 2022
Wednesday, October 19th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Spring Lake Park Warming House The City of North Mankato will be hosting one more in-person “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement session to receive big ideas and public input regarding opportunities in North Mankato. City staff will prompt discussion regarding what makes residents feel connected to our community, what opportunities currently exist, and what big ideas should be considered for future projects.
ktoe.com
North Mankato Hosting Jack-O-Lantern Walk
Saturday, October 15th: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. – Bluff Park. Join us on Saturday, October 15th from 6-9pm for a Jack-O-Lantern Walk in Bluff Park! Bring your family and enjoy all the different Jack-O-Lanterns as well as a fall food stand. This is a free event, donations appreciated to go towards future library programming.
KEYC
Maud Borup employees claim they were unfairly fired
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Friday evening, first responders received a call from Maud Borup, the candy processing facility in Le Center. According to the incident report, 41-year-old Saredo Mohamud, who has diabetes, passed out, but did not need to go to the hospital. “When I came back to...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-11-22 - clipped version
A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then starting driving south when officials say he struck a westbound vehicle. Drought creates headaches for farmers. Updated: 13 hours ago. Extremely low rainfall has caused areas across the state to dry up and this drought...
ktoe.com
Minnesota Makes Pitch For 2027 World’s Fair
(Bloomington, MN) — Minnesota is making a bid for hosting the 2027 World’s Fair. Leaders of the organization that puts together the Specialised Expo are in the Twin Cities this week considering Bloomington as the proposed 2027 host site. The Expo brings in an estimated 14 million visitors and focuses on innovations from around the globe. Minnesota’s theme would center on Healthy People, Healthy Planet. Governor Walz said yesterday that Minnesota is “Expo-ready.” The proposal has been in the works for about ten years.
ktoe.com
Nicollet Co. Still Looking For Missing Man
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen (age 28) who was last seen riding his black electric bicycle near Nicollet, MN on September 30th, 2022 wearing a lime green sweatshirt, black pants and green hat carrying a backpack. Jeffrey is described as a white male, 5’09” 144lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
hot967.fm
Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal
A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
ktoe.com
Queen of Norway visits Minnesota
The Queen of Norway is in Minnesota. Her Majesty Queen Sonja is in Minnesota until Sunday to mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the U.S. The Queen’s program includes a visit to St. Olaf College in Northfield which was founded by Norwegian immigrants in 1874. She will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Mindekirken – also known as the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – in Minneapolis. It was established in 1922 by the Norwegian Lutheran Church of America and is one of only two churches in the U.S. that still conducts services in Norwegian.
ktoe.com
First Congressional Forum is Oct. 13
Greater Mankato Growth is pleased to partner with KEYC and South Central College to provide an opportunity for meaningful exchange between candidates and voters on issues that impact our community. The public is invited to attend this free event, registration is not required. Jeff Ettinger (DFL) & Brad Finstad (R)
State Patrol: Bloomington man killed in crash near MSP Airport
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An 82-year-old Bloomington man is dead following a crash Wednesday evening near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:13 p.m. on Highway 5 at Post Road, near Terminal 1. The victim's SUV was heading westbound on the highway when it went off the road and hit "the interior of a bridge." That stretch of Highway 5 was closed for hours for crash reconstruction. The man's identity has not been released.
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?
Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
Charges: Man covered sprinklers, fire detector before setting Twin Cities hotel room fire
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Investigators think a man who was seen "nearly naked" in a Twin Cities hotel hallway tried to burn the place down.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Tony Boos with arson Monday after a fire at the Super 8 in Bloomington early Friday morning.Investigators say Boos was staying in the room where the fire started, then asked the hotel to move him. Before he left, investigators say Boos covered up the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors, then set a sheet on fire.Everyone staying in the hotel had to evacuate, including a family who had just escaped Hurricane Ian.Boos could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
ktoe.com
Albert Lea woman pleads guilty to embezzling $213K
An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to stealing more than 210-thousand dollars from a program receiving federal funds. Forty-four-year-old Marcie Thumann used public housing rent payments for her personal use while working as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Thumann will be sentenced at a later date.
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
Minnesota Man Arrested With Socks Full Of Something That Wasn't Feet
He was ordered out of a stolen vehicle when police made the discovery.
Southern Minnesota News
Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60
A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
