BATON ROUGE - One woman was detained after she shot a man who allegedly beat her vehicle with a bat off Essen Lane late Wednesday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire was between two women in separate vehicles. In an updated statement, the office said a man and a woman allegedly broke the window of a vehicle, resulting in an altercation between several people, including the owner of the vehicle.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO