East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding burglary suspects

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects, pictured below with the suspect’s car used for the burglary, involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 8, 2022, in the area of Claiborne Drive Hammond. The subjects stole...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Police: Suspect who wore orange ski mask during armed robbery wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they said wore an orange ski mask during the crime. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery took place at a Florida Boulevard business on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m. Authorities said there were no reported injuries in the robbery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Individuals accused of stealing nearly $4K

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals accused of theft. Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and access device fraud investigation in excess of $3,800.00. Authorities ask if you have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pair allegedly broke window of car with a bat; vehicle owner shot man in leg

BATON ROUGE - One woman was detained after she shot a man who allegedly beat her vehicle with a bat off Essen Lane late Wednesday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire was between two women in separate vehicles. In an updated statement, the office said a man and a woman allegedly broke the window of a vehicle, resulting in an altercation between several people, including the owner of the vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject

Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

$1 million bond set for man charged in camp burglaries

Bond was set at $1 million on a Bayou Sorrell man accused of burglary and theft of camps in the spillway near the Grand River dike landing. The arrest of Charles Louis Poston III capped a seven-month investigation by Iberville Parish deputies, Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Poston was charged on...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

