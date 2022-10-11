Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding burglary suspects
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects, pictured below with the suspect’s car used for the burglary, involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 8, 2022, in the area of Claiborne Drive Hammond. The subjects stole...
brproud.com
Police: Suspect who wore orange ski mask during armed robbery wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they said wore an orange ski mask during the crime. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery took place at a Florida Boulevard business on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m. Authorities said there were no reported injuries in the robbery.
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
A foiled alleged car theft attempt led to firefighters being called to an East Baton Rouge apartment complex to help extinguish an automobile engulfed in flames.
CRIME STOPPERS: Individuals accused of stealing nearly $4K
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals accused of theft. Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and access device fraud investigation in excess of $3,800.00. Authorities ask if you have...
brproud.com
Victim’s teen relative admits involvement in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told deputies that he had help from the victim’s 16-year-old relative. The relative confessed to her part in the shooting and will be booked into the juvenile...
wbrz.com
Tiki Tubing owner previously arrested for molestation booked for violating protective order
DENHAM SPRINGS - The owner of an embattled tubing company who was previously arrested for molestation was arrested Wednesday for violating a protective order. In May of 2022, Fore was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of sexual battery on a juvenile. Fore was released on a $25,000 bond.
Baker police locate person of interest related to burglary investigation
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department has located a person of interest related to an attempted burglary of a firing range in Baker on Wednesday, October 12. According to Baker police, the person was wanted for unauthorized entry of a business, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.
wbrz.com
Pair allegedly broke window of car with a bat; vehicle owner shot man in leg
BATON ROUGE - One woman was detained after she shot a man who allegedly beat her vehicle with a bat off Essen Lane late Wednesday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire was between two women in separate vehicles. In an updated statement, the office said a man and a woman allegedly broke the window of a vehicle, resulting in an altercation between several people, including the owner of the vehicle.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
theadvocate.com
Man accused in Donaldsonville shooting believed person he knew was intruder, deputies say
A Donaldsonville man shot and killed another person on Monday night, mistakenly believing he was an intruder into a home, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said. Perry Smith Jr., 33, actually knew the man, Trevon Henderson, 21, who entered the home on Lessard Street, deputies said in a statement. Henderson was...
wbrz.com
Victim of Monday night shooting in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was shot and killed while entering a home in Donaldsonville on Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Trevon Henderson dead from one gunshot wound. Perry Smith Jr.,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
brproud.com
Four arrested after seizure of marijuana, Xanax, handgun and more during traffic stop in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 9 p.m., on Monday, October 10, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu. Speeding was the reason for the stop in the 6000 block of Prescott Rd. Two deputies then exited...
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
postsouth.com
$1 million bond set for man charged in camp burglaries
Bond was set at $1 million on a Bayou Sorrell man accused of burglary and theft of camps in the spillway near the Grand River dike landing. The arrest of Charles Louis Poston III capped a seven-month investigation by Iberville Parish deputies, Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Poston was charged on...
brproud.com
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Multiple agencies assist in arrest of five in armed robbery of video-poker casino
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of five suspects in connection with a Sept. 29 armed robbery of a video-poker casino near the Donaldsonville area. The truck stop, casino, and RV park, known as Cane Row, is located along Hwy. 70, south of Donaldsonville and west of the Sunshine Bridge.
Multiple People Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Authorities reported a high-speed chase that resulted in a motor vehicle crash that injured multiple people. According to the Louisiana State Police, the troopers attempted to pull over a [..]
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives search for suspect linked to Tuesday afternoon shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 2 p.m., Tuesday (October 11) detectives in Baton Rouge are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a shooting that occurred at a Nicholson Drive apartment complex earlier in the afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for suspect after shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A suspect is on the run after someone was shot during a "domestic situation" at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive, deputies said. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Nicholson and Gardere Lane. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
