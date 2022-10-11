Analysis-Brazil's New Pro-gun Lawmakers Aim To Advance Bolsonaro's Firearms Agenda

Read full article on original website
Related
McConnell backs Senate's election reform bill, calls Cheney-backed plan a 'non-starter'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday announced his support for a bipartisan Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act, as lawmakers try to avoid a repeat of January 6. McConnell in separate comments explicitly rejected House Democrats' rival bill, backed only by just nine taoal Republicans, including Rep. Liz...
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
Missed opportunity? House GOP says McConnell lost leverage over Biden by backing government funding bill
House Republicans are accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of giving up leverage to dictate policy terms to President Biden by supporting the government funding bill.
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Biden scolds 'MAGA Republicans' after 5th Circuit Court strikes down DACA, orders no new applicants
President Joe Biden blamed Republicans in a statement after the Fifth Circuit Court determined the Obama administration lacked authority to implement the DACA program.
Jan 6 hearing updates: committee plans vote to subpoena Donald Trump – live
Capitol attack panel outlines Trump’s ‘multi-part plan to overturn election’ – follow the latest
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Congress could be in for bruising debt-ceiling fight after midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - If Republicans win control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November's midterm elections, they expect to use a powerful and potentially dangerous tool as leverage in their dealings with Democratic President Joe Biden: The federal debt ceiling.
Mar-a-Lago search: Supreme Court declines Trump’s request to intervene
The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request from attorneys for former President Donald Trump asking for justices to intervene in a dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this year. In an order issued Thursday, justices declined to vacate an order earlier issued...
As DeSantis deals with Hurricane Ian, Dems push Buttigieg to investigate governor over migrant ‘stunt'
Politico reported on Massachusetts Democrats urging Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant "stunt."
Business Insider
Josh Hawley says Republicans should ban congressional stock trading as their top priority in 2023 after Democratic efforts falter
Hawley says GOP leaders should make banning congressional stock trading their top priority. "This ought to be something we pledge to do," the GOP senator and likely 2024 presidential contender said. Congressional Democrats have floated various trading bans but haven't found a unifying fix. "Republicans need to get serious about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murphy launching fundraiser to boost gun safety, help Democrats
The CT senator wants to ‘defy the odds’ in a midterm year by protecting Democrats' majorities and creating a path for more gun-related bills.
MSNBC
Rubio backs bill that would raise drug prices; odd move for an election year in Florida
Rachel Maddow reports on the extreme popularity of allowing the federal government to negotiate drug prices that helped the Democrats turn the policy into law. Popularity that makes it hard to understand why Republicans are pushing a bill to reverse the law, effectively raising drug prices in an election year.Oct. 11, 2022.
Blumenthal says he's been talking to Republicans about his bill to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he's been discussing his bill that would stop US arms sales to Saudi Arabia with Republicans to get their support to pass it through the Senate.
Supreme Court declines to intervene in Trump special master dispute
Trump's legal team had asked the Supreme Court to require a special master to review classified documents seized at his home.
Ukraine news - live: Russia tells civilians to flee Kherson as Kyiv forces advance
The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents to take their children and flee, in one of the starkest signs yet that Moscow is losing its grip on territory it claims to have annexed.Vladimir Saldo publicly asked for Moscow’s help transporting civilians to safer regions of Russia.“Every day, the cities of Kherson region are subjected to missile attacks,” Mr Saldo said, adding that citizens would be offered the chance to move to other parts of Russia.“We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region, if they wish, to protect themselves from the consequences of missile strikes...
Israeli settlers rampage in Palestinian town in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police fired live rounds, tear gas and stun grenades in widespread Jerusalem street confrontations with Palestinians who threw stones, firecrackers and firebombs. It was the fiercest unrest in the contested city in months. Tensions in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem have been soaring since a suspected Palestinian assailant shot and killed an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp earlier this week. Movement in and out of Shuafat, a neglected Jerusalem slum, has been restricted as troops search for the shooter. The overnight street violence appeared to have subsided by Thursday morning, as tens of thousands of Jews were flocking to Jerusalem to celebrate the week-long Sukkot holiday, surging into east Jerusalem’s Old City, often a focal point for tensions. The confrontations between Israeli troops and Palestinians erupted in more than a dozen neighborhoods of east Jerusalem and areas surrounding it.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0