Kremlin welcomes Elon Musk proposal for Ukraine settlement denounced by Kyiv
MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, after Kyiv rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia.
Huge Russian Assault Fails as Ukraine Repels Seven Attacks in One Day: Kyiv
Moscow has continued with its campaign of aiming for civilian targets in Ukraine but most of its cruise missiles have been shot down, with attacks on seven areas having been repelled, according to Kyiv's forces. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday that over the...
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Kyiv’s army is carrying out a “fast and powerful” advance in Ukraine to push back the Russian forces in country’s south, recapturing “dozens of settlements” absorbed by Moscow’s illegal annexation, President Volodymr Zelensky has claimed. In his late night address on Tuesday, Ukraine’s...
Shocking selfie video shows the blast from a Russian missile attack narrowly missing a young Ukrainian woman in Kyiv
Video captured the moment a blast from a Russian missile attack narrowly missed a young woman in Kyiv. "My hands are shaking because I just saw a rocket fly and I heard it," the unidentified woman says in the video, moments before the strike. The Russian military on Monday launched...
Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine advances as Russia retaliates in retreat
A Russian missile destroyed a residential building in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing several and trapping others. Zaporizhzhia has come under repeated attack in recent days, but the city and surrounding areas remain firmly under Ukrainian control after Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the region. Charlie D'Agata reports.
Ukraine forces enter key Russia-annexed town, Zelensky vows to press onward
Ukraine said Saturday its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pledging more areas would follow within the week. Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after the army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
Ukraine is hitting Russia hard in the regions Moscow is trying to seize
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — As Vladimir Putin lost more of the Ukrainian territory he is seeking to annex, his government on Tuesday sought to finalize the formalities of its claim to four Ukrainian regions, none of which are fully controlled by Russia anymore. The upper house of Russia’s rubber-stamp...
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine says "Putin is desperate" after Russia fires missiles at Kyiv
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor joined CBS News to discuss Moscow's strategy in Ukraine.
How Ukraine could achieve victory against Russia: As Kyiv's forces advance in the south and east, expert lays out the path to victory - with all roads leading to Crimea
'This war began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - with its liberation,' President Volodymyr Zelesnky declared back in August. And, according to military experts, that is exactly what his generals are aiming to do. Ben Hodges, former commander of American forces in Europe, has outlined what he believes...
China Continues Boilerplate Response After Russian Missile Strikes on Kyiv
A Chinese government spokesperson declined four opportunities to elaborate on Beijing's position on the Russia-Ukraine war.
Zelensky claims Russian occupiers ‘trying to escape’ liberated Ukraine regions
Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russian occupiers are attempting to escape liberated settlements in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president also suggested there is a “growing understanding” that Vladimir Putin “made a mistake” by invading his nation. “There are new liberated settlements in several regions,” Mr Zelensky said in...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV — A Ukrainian official says the bodies of 530 people have been discovered in recaptured areas of Kharkiv region since Sept. 7. Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin said Friday the bodies included those 225 women, 257 men and 19 children, while 29 bodies haven’t been identified.
Ukraine recaptures 5 settlements in Kherson region
Ukrainian forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, according to the southern Operational Command. The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district were retaken as of Oct. 11, according to the speaker of the southern command Vladislav Nazarov. The settlements are in...
BBC
Kherson: Russia to evacuate civilians from occupied region as Ukraine advances
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
Russian strike on Ukraine's Lviv hits power supply - mayor
KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A Russian missile strike on critical infrastructure in Lviv on Tuesday left part of the west Ukrainian city without power, city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.
Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Kyiv and Odesa regions with Iranian-made drones and used missiles to strike other areas Thursday, Ukrainian officials said as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb damaged a bridge to the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
UN General Assembly condemns Russia 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine, a move US President Joe Biden said sent a "clear message" to Moscow. The vote was largely the same -- with a net two more votes against Russia -- as when the General Assembly in March condemned the initial invasion of Ukraine.
Russia using Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’ to strike around Kyiv
Iranian-made "kamikaze drones" are striking at civilian areas around Kyiv as the Russian military continues its effort to punish Ukraine for the bombing of the Kerch Bridge.
