ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Unesco#Ukraine#Cultural Heritage#Russian#Ukrainians#World Heritage Committee
The Independent

Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine advances as Russia retaliates in retreat

A Russian missile destroyed a residential building in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing several and trapping others. Zaporizhzhia has come under repeated attack in recent days, but the city and surrounding areas remain firmly under Ukrainian control after Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the region. Charlie D'Agata reports.
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine forces enter key Russia-annexed town, Zelensky vows to press onward

Ukraine said Saturday its forces had begun moving into the key eastern town of Lyman, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pledging more areas would follow within the week. Ukraine's defence ministry announced its forces were "entering" Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region after the army said it had "encircled" several thousand Russian troops near the town.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

How Ukraine could achieve victory against Russia: As Kyiv's forces advance in the south and east, expert lays out the path to victory - with all roads leading to Crimea

'This war began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - with its liberation,' President Volodymyr Zelesnky declared back in August. And, according to military experts, that is exactly what his generals are aiming to do. Ben Hodges, former commander of American forces in Europe, has outlined what he believes...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV — A Ukrainian official says the bodies of 530 people have been discovered in recaptured areas of Kharkiv region since Sept. 7. Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin said Friday the bodies included those 225 women, 257 men and 19 children, while 29 bodies haven’t been identified.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine recaptures 5 settlements in Kherson region

Ukrainian forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, according to the southern Operational Command. The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district were retaken as of Oct. 11, according to the speaker of the southern command Vladislav Nazarov. The settlements are in...
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Kyiv and Odesa regions with Iranian-made drones and used missiles to strike other areas Thursday, Ukrainian officials said as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb damaged a bridge to the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
MILITARY
AFP

UN General Assembly condemns Russia 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine, a move US President Joe Biden said sent a "clear message" to Moscow. The vote was largely the same -- with a net two more votes against Russia -- as when the General Assembly in March condemned the initial invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy