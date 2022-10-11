ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Karen Iozzia
2d ago

I’m sorry but not most everyone believes she has suffered enough punishment! This must be a joke! She lied to everyone including herself! Trying to live a life of luxury by theft is not being true to yourself. It’s a life of greed, and it cost her everything as it should and everyone is supposed to feel sorry for her?!! She continued to lie to officials, her son, her friends, family, and the community that was so compassionate that gave out of their own pockets only to discover she was conning them too!! She was going to STEAL more money from go fund me from HONEST EARNING PEOPLE!! She isn’t entitled to anything except JAIL!! Nice people do bad things too and need to be punished the same as everyone else!! Her disabilities should be a reminder of what her actions have done including the death of her son!! Her image and material possessions were what was most important to her. Now she can suffer the consequences like every other citizen that breaks the law! GREED KILLS!!

Po'ed Ottaviano
2d ago

Strange as I seen her many times while bringing my son to/from school. She seemed like an angel.What happened to all involved was tragedy but she belongs behind bars.I guess you never really know someone ha?

Nikkie Alixsandir
1d ago

He was an aggressive gun owner, so it’ll be hard proving she had a choice because his intent at the end was to kill her, so maybe she was just doing what she needed to survive. Her suing is going to make them vengeful n probably won’t be lenient with her because of that. Don’t know y they mention a lawsuit 🙄 I think she suffered enough🤷🏽‍♀️Strip her monetarily, but not freedom wise.

