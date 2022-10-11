ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis-based nexAir to be sold to Linde

By Rob Moore
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Memphis-based nexAir is being bought by one of the world’s largest industrial gas companies for an undisclosed amount, company officials announced Tuesday, Oct. 11.

NexAir, which has become a leader in the packaging and distribution of atmospheric gases and welding supplies, is being acquired by Linde Gas & Equipment, a division of Linde PLC, based in Dublin, Ireland.

The acquisition, which is subject to final approval by Linde’s board of directors and the Federal Trade Commission, is expected to close later this year.

“We have a fantastic brand, and I couldn’t be more proud of our employees and what we’ve been able to build,” nexAir CEO Kevin McEniry said.

NexAir includes three primary divisions. The industrial division, which is its largest, supplies products for other companies that join and cut metal; the medical division supplies equipment primarily for institutional facilities; and the carbonic division, which serves the food preservation industry, as well as the research and development space.

The company was formed in 1996 after Standard Welders merged with Mid-South Oxygen and employs more than 750 people across 70 locations.

NexAir president Bill Proctor said no layoffs are expected as a result of the acquisition because Linde doesn’t have a strong presence in the region.

“Basically, everything will remain the same in terms of our structure, our personnel, etc.,” Proctor said.

“We’ve grown the business tremendously, especially over the past 15 years,” he said. “I think (the deal with Linde) is a good fit for us, one that will provide long-term viability as we continue to grow.”

One significant change, however, is that after nearly 30 years working for his family’s company, McEniry will step down once the deal goes through.

“It’s incredibly emotional for me,” McEniry said. “The thing I’ll miss the most is interacting with our employees and watching them grow and become successful. It’s certainly bitter-sweet.”

McEniry will transition his responsibilities to Proctor, who will assume full leadership of nexAir, which will operate as a region of Linde Gas & Equipment.

McEniry’s family has retained majority ownership of nexAir for more than 70 years. The company was founded in 1940 as Standard Welders Supply.

McEniry’s grandfather — R.Q. McEniry — bought Standard Welders in 1950, after having previously worked for the company.

“My grandmother was looking for a stable place to raise a child, but it looked like Standard wasn’t going to remain viable, and they wouldn’t have been able to stay,” McEniry said.

Standard Welders had done well throughout World War II. The business was predicated on supplying munitions for the war effort, but it experienced hardships as the war ended, ultimately going through multiple bankruptcies by 1950.

“My grandfather was having drinks after playing golf with some doctors and bankers, and everyone was talking about how great of a distributor Standard Welders was,” McEniry said.

“They told him, ‘You should really consider borrowing the money to buy the business.’”

McEniry’s grandfather did just that, and the McEniry family has led the business ever since.

Editor’s Note: Kevin McEniry is on the board of directors of Memphis Fourth Estate Inc., which operates The Daily Memphian.

