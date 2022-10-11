ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, IA

New London's Taylor Phillips cards hole in one in Iowa Section PGA event

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIqAE_0iUZVQrr00

NEW LONDON -- Taylor Phillips was just out enjoying an unusually warm early autumn day on Oct. 1, doing what she loves best -- playing golf with some friends.

Phillips, a junior at New London High School, was playing in the opening round of the Iowa Section PGA Junior Tour's Albaugh Junior Tournament at Talan Golf in Ankeny. It was the final event of the season and Phillips was trying to soak it all in before putting her clubs away for the winter.

Little did she know what was about to transpire.

Much to her delight and the surprise of those in her group, Phillips carded the first hole in one of her life, acing the 139-yard, par-3 13th hole.

Phillips would go on to finish second in the Girls 16-18 division with a 17-over-par 159 total, but it was a Saturday she will never forget.

"I wasn't really playing the best on the two holes before, so it felt good to finally hit a good shot," Phillips said. "It really felt good. It gave me confidence the rest of the day."

Phillips carded her ace using a 9-iron. She knew it was a good shot, but she had no idea just how good until the group started walking up the hill to the elevated green.

"The ball started slowly rolling down the hill toward the pin," Phillips said. "I put my club back in my bag and we started walking up the hill. Suddenly the ball disappeared, but I just thought it was behind the pin and we couldn't see it."

As they walked a little further, the other players in her group started yelling.

"Abbie Lindeman (of Grundy Center) and I were both in shock," Phillips said. "I can't believe I just got a hole in one. I can't believe it."

Phillips helped New London finish fourth in Class 1A at the state tournament last spring. She finished tied for third individually.

Phillips is the third member of her family to card a hole in one. Her father, Mike Phillips, has four aces, while her late grandfather, Mike Phillips, Sr., had one.

Clayton Phillips, Taylor's older brother, recently qualified for the NJCAA national tournament for the second straight year. He is a sophomore at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Illinois.

At least for the time being, Taylor Phillips has family bragging rights.

"It felt good to get one before my brother in just my fifth year of golfing," Taylor Phillips said.

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

UNI punter Cael Loecher remains 'critically stable' at U of I Hospital intensive care unit

The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods. Ten days ago, the Cedar Falls native was flown from UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he was diagnosed with a form of vasculitis — granulomatosis with polyangitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis) — which can be fatal.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kyoutv.com

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
New London, IA
Sports
City
New London, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Ankeny, IA
Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Grundy Center, IA
City
Burlington, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said during Wednesday's press conference

On Wednesday, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media for the first time since the Hawkeyes faced South Dakota State in week one. Ferentz directly addressed the criticism surrounding his offense, next steps to fix it, if he would consider stepping down and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz said during the 33-minute press conference.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Phillips
KCCI.com

New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
ALTOONA, IA
B100

The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport

Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
nomadlawyer.org

Ames: 7 Best Places To Visit In Ames, lowa

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ames, Iowa,. Ames is a city located in Iowa, USA. It is a growing tourist destination and offers several things to do. While the city is smaller than most cities, it still offers unique attractions for visitors. For example, the nearby Iowa State University has many museums and exhibits to see.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Carl Sandburg College#Hole In One#Iowa Section Pga#New London High School
KOEL 950 AM

Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations

A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowans Pledge 430,000 Acres Of Land To Monarch Habitat

Ames, Iowa — Iowans are steadily promising to devote their farmland, roadsides and even urban properties to habitat for monarch butterflies. A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago is reporting significant progress, with 430-thousand acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp is a program specialist with ISU’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium which is releasing its Monarch Conservation Effort Report.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Student Killed by Fall

(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
AMES, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7

Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

ISU Student Dies After Fall

AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
AMES, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy