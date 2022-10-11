ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Sheriff candidate Robert Luna on what he'd bring to LA County

LOS ANGELES — LA County voters will decide who will lead the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department when they go to the polls in November. “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen spoke with Retired Long Beach Police Chief and current LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna in September, days before he squared off with LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a televised debate.
CBS LA

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he's optimistic he will win a second term

Vandalism, looting and flames were all tearing through Long Beach six days after the death of George Floyd.Now, nearly two and half years later, some of those images remain. "They could not really react to what was unfolding," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "It symbolizes failure right there."Villanueva has capitalized on the perceived failure not only with a business owner still seeing boarded-up windows years after watching his suit store burn or with a jewelry store owner still seeing the wreckage from severe looting. He's capitalizing on the fear of continuing crime, all while campaigning at former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna's...
KTLA

Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal

Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
foxla.com

Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista

LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
Karen Bass
sanfernandosun.com

With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins

Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
Laist.com

LAUSD Board Candidate Interview, District 6: Kelly Gonez

In 2017, voters elected Kelly Gonez — a former classroom teacher and U.S. Department of Education staffer — to represent the east San Fernando Valley on the L.A. Unified School Board. Now, Gonez is running for re-election in Board District 6. Gonez and her opponent, Marvin Rodríguez, both...
WEHOville.com

SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership

There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
Laist.com

LA County Board of Supervisors

What does the L.A. County Board of Supervisors do?. The L.A. County supervisors are some of the most powerful local government officials in the country. The five board members oversee a county of about 10 million residents, a number that exceeds the population of most U.S. states. The supervisors also hire the powerful county chief executive.
Laist.com

Why Isn't The Karen Bass Versus Rick Caruso LA Mayoral Race On My Ballot?

The race for L.A. mayor is everywhere you look — on television, on the radio, on billboards, and on Angelenos' front lawns. But it might not be on your ballot. If you got your ballot for the November general election and you don’t see the L.A. mayor race on it, it's probably not an error. You probably live in L.A. County, but not in the City of L.A. — and the L.A. mayor only represents the city of L.A.
foxla.com

LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
