Sheriff candidate Robert Luna on what he'd bring to LA County
LOS ANGELES — LA County voters will decide who will lead the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department when they go to the polls in November. “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen spoke with Retired Long Beach Police Chief and current LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna in September, days before he squared off with LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a televised debate.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he's optimistic he will win a second term
Vandalism, looting and flames were all tearing through Long Beach six days after the death of George Floyd.Now, nearly two and half years later, some of those images remain. "They could not really react to what was unfolding," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "It symbolizes failure right there."Villanueva has capitalized on the perceived failure not only with a business owner still seeing boarded-up windows years after watching his suit store burn or with a jewelry store owner still seeing the wreckage from severe looting. He's capitalizing on the fear of continuing crime, all while campaigning at former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna's...
Councilmen Cedillo, de León resist resignation in racism scandal
Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them involved in a secret meeting last year about redistricting tactics in which crude and racist remarks were made. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have issued no statements since Nury Martinez, who made remarks […]
Deputy Gangs In The LA Sheriff’s Department — 7 Takeaways From Episode 3 Of Our Podcast About Sheriff Villanueva
The Grim Reapers. The Vikings. The...
What You Need To Know Today: City Council Breakdown, AG Redistricting Investigation, Cheap Fast Eats
Good morning, L.A. It's Thursday, October...
Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government
Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper's politics account.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins
Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
Nury Martinez resigns from Los Angeles City Council after audio of racist remarks leaks
(KTLA) – Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez has resigned from her position following the leak of a recorded conversation in which she can be heard making offensive and derogatory comments about a colleague, his child and members of the indigenous community. The embattled councilmember resigned from her position...
José Huizar's brother to plead guilty to lying to FBI about accepting cash from brother
LOS ANGELES - The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar — who is facing federal racketeering charges in an alleged corruption scheme — admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday that he lied about accepting cash from José Huizar, then writing checks back to him or arranging to pay his expenses.
What You Need To Know Today: LAUSD Board, Canceled Council Meeting, Spooky Trails
Good morning, L.A. It's Friday, October...
Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
LAUSD Board Candidate Interview, District 6: Kelly Gonez
In 2017, voters elected Kelly Gonez — a former classroom teacher and U.S. Department of Education staffer — to represent the east San Fernando Valley on the L.A. Unified School Board. Now, Gonez is running for re-election in Board District 6. Gonez and her opponent, Marvin Rodríguez, both...
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership
There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
LA County Board of Supervisors
What does the L.A. County Board of Supervisors do?. The L.A. County supervisors are some of the most powerful local government officials in the country. The five board members oversee a county of about 10 million residents, a number that exceeds the population of most U.S. states. The supervisors also hire the powerful county chief executive.
Attorney: Holding Cell Conditions for Harvey Weinstein Have Improved
A day after complaining about the "almost medieval" conditions Harvey Weinstein is facing in a courthouse holding cell before being taken back to jail, one of his attorneys told a judge Wednesday that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has inspected and cleaned up the area.
Why Isn't The Karen Bass Versus Rick Caruso LA Mayoral Race On My Ballot?
The race for L.A. mayor is everywhere you look — on television, on the radio, on billboards, and on Angelenos' front lawns. But it might not be on your ballot. If you got your ballot for the November general election and you don’t see the L.A. mayor race on it, it's probably not an error. You probably live in L.A. County, but not in the City of L.A. — and the L.A. mayor only represents the city of L.A.
LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
