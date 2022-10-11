ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

It's time to vote for TCPalm's Game Balls on Offense, Defense/Special Teams in Week 7

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

Three players on offense and three on defense and special teams are in consideration for TCPalm's Week 7 Game Balls.

In Week 6, Fort Pierce Westwood’s Braylon Vincent was voted Week’s Game Ball winner after rushing for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 21-14 win over Okeechobee.

Voting this week for Game Balls will take place from Tuesday at noon until Friday at noon.

Offense

Saleem Felder, Port St. Lucie

In the Jaguars' 68-0 victory over Tradition Prep, Felder broke Port St. Lucie's single game record for rushing touchdowns in a game with seven, rushing for 257 yards on 18 carries.

Dominic Lucci, Martin County

Lucci scored all three touchdowns on the ground in the Tigers' 21-11 victory against Stranahan, rushing for two scores in the first half and another in the second half.

Tyler Aronson, Vero Beach

Aronson completed 20 of 31 passes for 245 yards and threw two touchdowns and added another on the ground in Vero's 41-14 victory over Wellington.

Defense/Special Teams

Javian Gardner, Fort Pierce Westwood

In the Panthers' 27-7 win over Spanish River, Gardner had three tackles for a loss, forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles including one he returned for a touchdown.

Alex McPherson, Martin County

McPherson on back-to-back plays had a sack and a blocked punt that set up a touchdown in the first half during the Tigers' 21-11 win over Stranahan.

Limontay Delancey, South Fork

Delancey returned an interception 91 yards for a touchdown accounting for the Bulldogs' only touchdown in a 48-10 loss to Benjamin.

