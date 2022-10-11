ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

High school sports scores around the Treasure Coast for the week of Oct. 10-15

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

Tuesday's scores

Volleyball

Jensen Beach d. Okeechobee 25-16, 25-11, 25-17 : Lindsay Walch had 15 kills to lead the Falcons (22-3) to a Senior Night victory. Fellow senior Haley Handlen added seven kills and five blocks, classmate Lauren Duke had five kills and five digs and Raegan Richardson totaled 35 assists and four aces for Jensen Beach, who recognized Walch, Handlen, Duke, Sophia Gannascoli, Kiosha Smith, Sabine Rudolph, Dakota Daluise and Lilly Parr and Kate Parr before Tuesday’s match.

South Fork d. Martin County 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 : Cloe Follwell had nine kills and Alli Bowser had eight kills and nine digs to lead the Bulldogs (14-9) in the win. Lindsey Scammell also had eight kills, Aubrey Scammell had six aces, five kills and four blocks, Marley Navaretta added nine digs and Emmie Love totaled 12 assists and 10 digs for South Fork.

Grace Lee had 13 kills, Emelia Glover added nine kills and Katelyn Bobo collected 13 assists for the Tigers (13-11).

Centennial d. Lincoln Park Academy 22-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-21, 15-9 : Isabel Narbutus had 11 kills and four blocks and Shayla Henry also had 11 kills and added nine digs in the win for the Eagles (11-8). Jewelianna Gonzalez added eight kills, Sarah Stouky had 23 digs and Christina Capozzi totaled 22 digs and 18 assists for Centennial.

Vero Beach d. Melbourne 25-21, 25-14, 25-11 : Madison Gravlee registered 21 kills and 15 digs to lead Vero (8-15) to victory. Aracelys Sanchez had five kills and four aces, Marie Mazzarella added 15 digs and Ellie Smith totaled 34 assists for Vero Beach.

John Carroll Catholic d. Pine School 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25 : Kaylee Maikranz had 14 kills, 16 digs and 10 aces to lead the Rams (8-11) in the victory. Faith Koeppel had nine kills and eight digs, Gia Gillasana added six digs and five kills and Danielle Levesque totaled 28 assists, 11 digs and four aces for John Carroll Catholic.

Boys Golf

Morningside Academy 145, Brevard HEAT 172

MA: Jules Gentil 33, Sabrina Kim 36, Dylan Barberio 37, Ryan Lue 39

South Fork 146, Pine School 164

SF: Shawn Tyson 34, Tyler Foegen 34, Brady Beebe 39, Justin King 39

PS: John Gray Sanders 40, Carter Morton 41, J. Paul Jacobs 41, Wade Singleton 42

Vero Beach 148, Martin County 190

VB: Blake Reed 37, James Hassell 37, Jackson Hiller 37, Stephen Scott 37

MC: Jensen Richards 46, Dylan de Windt 46, Logan Cooksey 47, Lucas Hastings 51

St. Edward's 182, Sebastian River 210

SE: Dylan Orzechowski 45, Eli Barin 45, Will Russell 45, Harrison Hardin 47

SR: Jacob Denning 45, Kyle Walker 53, Gavin Billingsley 55, Ian Cloran 57

Girls Golf

South Fork 195, Sebastian River NTS

SF: Lily Boulter 38, Abby Tango 48, Mia Hilton 52, Ella Alvarez 57

SR: Ryleigh Spence 66, Aliessa Aranda 69, Evelyn Castro 71

Martin County 198, Fort Pierce Central NTS

MC: Abby Halpern 41, Collins Toth 44, Madison Montgomery 48, Kayla Casino 65

FPC: Gabby Albritton 56, Ana Vasquez 67, Emma Dawson 71

Lincoln Park Academy 210, Centennial 259

LPA: Abby Smith 37, Autumn Avila 55, Juliana Ball 59, Finn Whitaker 59

C: Giana Devries 64, Autumn Prakash 64, Emily Biebch 65, Alexia Morgan 66

Boys Bowling

Somerset College Prep 4, Vero Beach 0 : Dylan Beck bowled a 245 game and Quinn Bostic bowled a 448 series to lead the way for the Spartans. Asher Oliver bowled a 168 game and Tyler Rilling bowled a 329 series for Vero Beach.

Sebastian River 4, Lincoln Park Academy 0 : Michael Green bowled a 210 game and a 410 series to lead the Sharks. Malachi Henderson bowled a 181 game and a 326 series for the Greyhounds.

Girls Bowling

Sebastian River 6, Lincoln Park Academy 0 : Andrea Castor bowled a 125 game and a 341 series to lead the Sharks. Camila Anderson bowled a 123 game and a 308 series for the Greyhounds.

Monday's scores

Volleyball

South Fork d. Dwyer 21-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15 : Alli Bowser had 15 kills and six digs to lead the Bulldogs (12-9) to victory. Aubrey Scammell had eight kills and four blocks, Lindsey Scammell and Cloe Follwell each added six kills, Marley Navaretta had 17 digs and five aces, Kailee Armbruster had 11 digs and six aces and Emmie Love returned from injury with seven assists for South Fork.

St. Edward’s d. Pine School 22-25, 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 15-7 : Kelly Barnett had 15 kills and nine digs and CJ Fykes had 10 kills, 19 digs and four aces to lead the Pirates (9-5) to victory. Meagan Baker added six kills, six aces, five digs and three blocks, Makena Rodriguez had 11 digs, Taylor Wolfe had 10 digs and three aces and Elliotte Kahler totaled 33 assists, 10 digs, five blocks and three aces for St. Edward’s.

Boys Golf

Morningside Academy 148, King's Academy 153

MA: Jules Gentil 34, Owen Rogers 35, Ryan Lue 35, Dylan Barberio 44

Girls Golf

Viera 164, Vero Beach 181

VB: Dounia Bezzari 42, Darci Wagner 42, Hailey Eisert 45, Marissa Weaver 46

Bryan Cooney is a high school sports reporter at TCPalm, part of the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at bcooney@gannett.com and also on Twitter at @Bryan_Cooney .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: High school sports scores around the Treasure Coast for the week of Oct. 10-15

Comments / 0

Community Policy