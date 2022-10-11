Powerball ticket purchased in Iowa worth $2 million

Check your pockets. A Powerball ticket purchased at a northern Iowa convenience store is worth $2 million.

The lucky player who purchased the ticket at Casey's, 1132 Highway 69 South in Forest City, came within one number of winning Monday's jackpot of $403.9 million, according to a news release from the Iowa Lottery.

The ticket matched the first five numbers, 3-6-11-17-22, but missed the Powerball 11. The player added the $1 Power Play option, which doubled the $1 million prize.

Casey's will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket even though the prize has not yet been claimed.

Powerball winners must claim their prizes within 365 days of the drawing they win. Prizes of more than $250,000 must be claimed at Iowa Lottery's Clive headquarters.

No ticket matched all six numbers so the jackpot climbs to an estimated $420 million, the release said.

Iowa Lottery has awarded more than $5.2 billion in prizes and more than $1.2 billion to state programs since the program's inception in 1985, according to the news release.

Second $2 million prize of 2022 in Iowa

It's the second $2 million lottery prize this year in Iowa.

Karla Elenz bought a $2 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 10 Powerball drawing at Casey's, 615 N. Linn Ave. in New Hampton.

She and her husband, Keith, told lottery officials they planned to invest their winnings and help local charities.

"Life is short. I'm going to put my pants on the same way as I did yesterday," Karla Elenz said in a news release. "I'm going to work."

Iowa's biggest lottery winners

Iowa has a history of big Powerball winners. Five jackpots worth at least $100 million have been claimed by Iowans in the last 20 years, including:

November 2018: Lerynne West, of Redfield, claimed Iowa's largest lottery prize to date — $343.9 million. West's ticket, and one sold in New York, matched the winning numbers 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4.

June 2012: The Shipping 20, a group of co-workers in the shipping department at the Quaker Oats plant in Cedar Rapids, split a $241 million Powerball jackpot.

October 2012: Bondurant's Lohse family won a Powerball jackpot prize worth $202.1 million.

October 2006: Fort Dodge's Timothy Guderian won a Powerball jackpot prize worth $200.8 million.

January 2006: Des Moines' Hugh Hawkins won a Powerball jackpot prize worth $113.2 million.