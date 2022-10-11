ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Carson Wentz fractures his finger, now what?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Multiple reports confirm that Carson Wentz has suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand. Wentz injured his finger during the Commanders’ Thursday night football game against the Chicago Bears. He apparently played through the injury, and the Commanders beat Chicago 12-7 to end a four-game losing streak. According to […]
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy