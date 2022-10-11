Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Related
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash
NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
WMTW
Tree falls on man in Oxford County, killing him
A man is dead after a tree fell on top of him Thursday in Oxford County, authorities confirmed. The Oxford County Sheriff's Department said it was contacted around 8:30 a.m. about the incident on South Maine Street in Andover. Authorities said they are investigating. Few details have been released, including...
MAINE CRASH: A FedEx Semitruck Flips Over & Lands on Top of a Pickup Truck
According to WGME 13 a crash Tuesday morning in Poland, Maine resulted in a semitruck landing on top of a Ford pickup truck. WGME reports that the crash happened at about 9:50 Tuesday morning on a section of Route 26 in Poland near Route 122. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office...
Someone Stole a Welcome to Maine Sign From a Small Maine Town & The Police Have Released Photos of The Truck
Some yahoo, or a group of yahoos, has stolen the most prized possession a border town in Maine can have... their 'Welcome To Maine' sign. And they really want it back. Now it's also worth noting that since we don't have an actual photo of the stolen sign, we used the classic 'Welcome To Maine' sign from Interstate 95 as a photo for the article, though the stolen sign looks a little bit different.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscentermaine.com
Police search for person accused of stealing 'Welcome to Maine' sign
The York County Sheriff's Office says someone stole the "Welcome to Maine" sign. Officials say the suspect was driving a black truck.
wabi.tv
Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
Auburn police investigate shooting on Turner Street
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired...
WMTW
Money found at scene after shots fired in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities are investigating after a fight led to shots being fired in Portland Monday evening. Police were called to Washburn Avenue at John Street around 8 p.m. on reports of a gun being fired. A car spotted leaving the scene was stopped, and those inside were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Police responded to altercation, shots fired near Hadlock Field
Police in Portland are investigating a report of an altercation and shots fired near Hadlock Field. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Monday to the area of Washburn Avenue and St. John Street. A press release from the police department said a vehicle was seen leaving the area. That vehicle...
Burglars Broke Into 2 Unlocked Maine Homes While the Owners Slept
Police from Maine's largest city are investigating after two homes were burglarized while the owners slept inside. Imagine going to sleep at night, being awakened by a noise, and realizing that someone is in your house. I mean, how frightening is that? Portland Police are urging people to keep their doors and windows locked, as both of these burglaries occurred at unlocked houses. The suspect simply walked into the dark and quiet residences and took what he could find.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
wabi.tv
Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Silver Alert Issued for Kennebec County Man
VIENNA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week. 71-year-old Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seenThursday, October 6 leaving a residence on the tower road, planning to go to Winthrop. Holmes suffers...
WMTW
Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
wgan.com
Vehicle, cash and other items stolen from two Portland residences
Police say two homes in Portland were burglarized over the weekend while they were occupied. Portland police say a home on Dirigo Street and another on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were broken into between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Both homes were unlocked and the residents were sleeping inside.
WMTW
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system
AUGUSTA, Maine — Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier. The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.
wabi.tv
Waterville Police to undergo external review as longtime Chief retires
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s longtime police chief is retiring - and he wants to make sure that his department is prepared for the future. Waterville City Council voted unanimously to authorize a contract with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to review department operations before Chief Joseph Massey retires at the end of November.
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
WMTW
Maine students could face hate crime charge after threats found on bathroom wall
JAY, Maine — Two students have been suspended after a threat was found at a high school in Jay. Spruce Mountain High School says the students have been suspended for 10 days as the police department and AG's Office investigates the incident as a hate crime. Superintendent of RSU...
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0