Is the North Jersey housing market poised to crash?

Up, up and up the mortgage interest rates go, to more than 7% for people with good credit on a 30-year loan.

Fed Chair Jay Powell said in September that the housing market would probably have to weather a correction, and that could restore some balance to the housing market in terms of pricing and inventory.

Where does this place North Jersey? For high-price buyers, you can negotiate a deal if you're paying cash. Cash is king in this market. For median-price buyers, inventory is still low and there are still bidding wars, though with fewer buyers to compete with.

On the national level, Wells Fargo economists Charley Dougherty and Patrick Barley did not find Powell's remarks surprising. For much of the past two years, housing demand has greatly outstripped supply, leading to a rise in home prices far exceeding income growth, they wrote. Powell has cited the large number of job openings relative to the count of unemployed as evidence that the labor market is unhealthily tight and a certain degree of loosening would be welcome. The housing market reached a similar state in 2021, with many markets seeing record numbers of offers per home for sale.

The supply and demand imbalance drove home prices up substantially and pushed many marginal buyers to the sidelines, according to Wells Fargo. Dougherty and Barley also cited a historic plummet in consumers who believe that now is not a good time to buy a home — another sign that an unstable market is taking hold for potential sellers.

The pandemic produced an increased need for household space, with a surge in demand for single-family homes. The rise of remote work alone accounted for about 60% of the increase in home prices between November 2019 and November 2021, according to the San Francisco Fed. COVID-19 also set off a surge in migration that brought equity-rich buyers from high-cost areas to low-cost locations, driving prices up even further. Inventories of homes for sale were trending down before the pandemic and went lower as the prospect of hosting in-person tours prevented many sellers from placing their homes on the market. The frenzied state of the market and unwillingness to enter into an unusually competitive bidding process further reduced supply. Low financing costs were also a driving factor. In January 2021, mortgage rates averaged 2.65%, a record low rate which allowed buyers to come up with larger bids, Barley and Dougherty wrote.

Markets where home prices shot the highest are now vulnerable, notably in previously hot markets in the Mountain West where sales activity has slowed notably, the team said.

Haunted houses

T'is the season for ghosts and goblins. But would you buy a haunted house? In a recent study by Real Estate Witch an online real estate tool, one-fourth of Americans believe they've lived in a real haunted house, down from 44% who said the same in 2021, when people spent more time at home.

About 58% of home buyers say they'd consider purchasing a haunted home in a competitive market. Of those, more than two-thirds would do so to save money.

Although buyers are open to purchasing a haunted house, they wouldn't pay full price for one. If a haunted home matched all of their criteria, 59% of buyers would still offer less than market value — up from 52% who said the same in 2021.

As the market slows, sellers may withhold information about a haunted home to keep more profit in their pockets. Nearly two-thirds of sellers according to the survey would only disclose a haunting under certain circumstances, and 8% would refuse, even if it was required by law.

Sweet news

Have you ever had a mochinut?

I love mochinuts. They are probably responsible for my pandemic weight gain.

A mochi doughnut is a combination of an American doughnut and Japanese mochi. There's a new Mochinut shop set to open at H Mart at 321 Broad Ave. in Ridgefield.

The light, crispy-coated doughnut comes in many flavors, such as strawberry, yogurt, taro, milk pebble, churro, banana milk and matcha. My favorite being the taro which is a purple sweet potato. The stores will also have hot dogs covered in mozzarella, crispy ramen, hot Cheetos and their crunch cereal. Varieties of bubble tea will be available to wash it all down. Mochinut has locations in the United States, Thailand and South Korea. In New Jersey you'll find stores in Paramus, Summit, Montclair and Tenafly, with future locations coming to Palisades Park, Lodi, Parsippany and Nutley.

Mary Chao is the real estate and Asian communities reporter at NorthHersey.com. Email tips to mchao@northjersey.com.