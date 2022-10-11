ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, NJ

Is the North Jersey housing market poised to crash?

By Mary Chao, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

Up, up and up the mortgage interest rates go, to more than 7% for people with good credit on a 30-year loan.

Fed Chair Jay Powell said in September that the housing market would probably have to weather a correction, and that could restore some balance to the housing market in terms of pricing and inventory.

Where does this place North Jersey? For high-price buyers, you can negotiate a deal if you're paying cash. Cash is king in this market. For median-price buyers, inventory is still low and there are still bidding wars, though with fewer buyers to compete with.

On the national level, Wells Fargo economists Charley Dougherty and Patrick Barley did not find Powell's remarks surprising. For much of the past two years, housing demand has greatly outstripped supply, leading to a rise in home prices far exceeding income growth, they wrote. Powell has cited the large number of job openings relative to the count of unemployed as evidence that the labor market is unhealthily tight and a certain degree of loosening would be welcome. The housing market reached a similar state in 2021, with many markets seeing record numbers of offers per home for sale.

The supply and demand imbalance drove home prices up substantially and pushed many marginal buyers to the sidelines, according to Wells Fargo. Dougherty and Barley also cited a historic plummet in consumers who believe that now is not a good time to buy a home — another sign that an unstable market is taking hold for potential sellers.

The pandemic produced an increased need for household space, with a surge in demand for single-family homes. The rise of remote work alone accounted for about 60% of the increase in home prices between November 2019 and November 2021, according to the San Francisco Fed. COVID-19 also set off a surge in migration that brought equity-rich buyers from high-cost areas to low-cost locations, driving prices up even further. Inventories of homes for sale were trending down before the pandemic and went lower as the prospect of hosting in-person tours prevented many sellers from placing their homes on the market. The frenzied state of the market and unwillingness to enter into an unusually competitive bidding process further reduced supply. Low financing costs were also a driving factor. In January 2021, mortgage rates averaged 2.65%, a record low rate which allowed buyers to come up with larger bids, Barley and Dougherty wrote.

Markets where home prices shot the highest are now vulnerable, notably in previously hot markets in the Mountain West where sales activity has slowed notably, the team said.

Haunted houses

T'is the season for ghosts and goblins. But would you buy a haunted house? In a recent study by Real Estate Witch an online real estate tool, one-fourth of Americans believe they've lived in a real haunted house, down from 44% who said the same in 2021, when people spent more time at home.

About 58% of home buyers say they'd consider purchasing a haunted home in a competitive market. Of those, more than two-thirds would do so to save money.

Although buyers are open to purchasing a haunted house, they wouldn't pay full price for one. If a haunted home matched all of their criteria, 59% of buyers would still offer less than market value — up from 52% who said the same in 2021.

As the market slows, sellers may withhold information about a haunted home to keep more profit in their pockets. Nearly two-thirds of sellers according to the survey would only disclose a haunting under certain circumstances, and 8% would refuse, even if it was required by law.

Sweet news

Have you ever had a mochinut?

I love mochinuts. They are probably responsible for my pandemic weight gain.

A mochi doughnut is a combination of an American doughnut and Japanese mochi. There's a new Mochinut shop set to open at H Mart at 321 Broad Ave. in Ridgefield.

The light, crispy-coated doughnut comes in many flavors, such as strawberry, yogurt, taro, milk pebble, churro, banana milk and matcha. My favorite being the taro which is a purple sweet potato. The stores will also have hot dogs covered in mozzarella, crispy ramen, hot Cheetos and their crunch cereal. Varieties of bubble tea will be available to wash it all down. Mochinut has locations in the United States, Thailand and South Korea. In New Jersey you'll find stores in Paramus, Summit, Montclair and Tenafly, with future locations coming to Palisades Park, Lodi, Parsippany and Nutley.

Have a sweet week.

Mary Chao is the real estate and Asian communities reporter at NorthHersey.com. Email tips to mchao@northjersey.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents

New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Paramus, NJ
City
Lodi, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Tenafly, NJ
City
Ridgefield, NJ
City
Palisades Park, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gas prices are shooting up – how high will they go?

After dropping for 16 weeks in a row prices at the pump have started climbing in New Jersey. According to AAA Northeast the average price for a gallon of unleaded in New Jersey shot up 24 cents over the past week, and many drivers are wondering why costs are rising, and how long the price spike will continue.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey. Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor. "This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich. But over the years there's...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
brickunderground.com

Manhattan officially enters a buyer's market

Manhattan real estate has officially entered a buyer’s market, but buyers won’t feel like they’re in the driver’s seat until the coming weeks and months, when prices are likely to fall. The latest weekly market update from real estate data site UrbanDigs shows that Manhattan has...
MANHATTAN, NY
WPG Talk Radio

More NJ Renters Falling Behind, Facing Eviction – There is Help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade-high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed that 24% of New Jerseyans are "not caught up on...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#North Jersey#Labor Market#H Mart#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fed Chair#Wells Fargo#Dougherty And Barley
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska to rebuild Williamsburg Bridge in New York

Skanska said today it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The contract is worth $150m, which will be included in Skanska’s US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022. More than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Housing
beckersasc.com

New Jersey health system buys 63K-square-foot medical office building

A 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton, N.J., has sold, NJ BIZ reported Sept. 22. The unnamed buyer plans to construct a 20,000-square-foot ASC on the top floor of the medical office building. There are 43,000 square feet of leasable space available. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the buyer...
CLIFTON, NJ
industrytoday.com

CCM Announces Relocation of Global HQ to Rockaway, NJ

Business growth and market evolution spurred relocation to larger footprint. Rockaway – Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leading cooperative chassis pool provider, announced today that its corporate headquarters have been relocated to Rockaway, New Jersey, to accommodate business growth and market evolution. The relocation began last month and is scheduled to be completed by mid-October.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy